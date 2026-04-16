Live Q&A with Wajeeh Lion

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Wajeeh Lion Podcast
A Minneapolis-based human rights activist, geopolitical analyst, and content creator. A K-State graduate in Political Science and Economics, he is a dedicated advocate for human rights across the Middle East and Arabian PeninsulaA Minneapolis-based human rights activist, geopolitical analyst, and content creator. A K-State graduate in Political Science and Economics, he is a dedicated advocate for human rights across the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula
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