Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Redrawing the Map: Dr. Debra Shushan on the Cascading Shifts in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran

A recording from Wajeeh Lion's live video
Wajeeh Lion's avatar
Debra Shushan's avatar
Wajeeh Lion and Debra Shushan
Jul 20, 2026

Thank you Cash Flow Collective, Peter W Shuster, Lalisa, Rarelightmare, Nancy Beiman, and many others for tuning into my live video with Debra Shushan! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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