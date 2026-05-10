Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Live interview with Wajeeh Lion and Dr. Mitra Raheb discussing the decline of the United States' standing in the Middle East.

A recording from Wajeeh Lion's live video
Wajeeh Lion's avatar
mitraraheb's avatar
Wajeeh Lion and mitraraheb
May 10, 2026

Thank you Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, PJ Schuster, Kimberlyanne, Pamela, Chardonai, and many others for tuning into my live video with mitraraheb! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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