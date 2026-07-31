Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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The Shifting Sands: How the Middle East is Being Reshaped with Debra Shushan

A recording from Wajeeh Lion's live video
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Debra Shushan's avatar
Wajeeh Lion and Debra Shushan

Thank you Clarissa Sr., American Grandma, Lalisa, Truthsayer, Julie, Marg KJ, and many others for tuning into my live video with Debra Shushan! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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