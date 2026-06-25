The strict rules controlling women in the Arabian Peninsula today are not ancient cultural traditions or fixed religious laws. Instead, they are the result of thousands of years of changing borders, shifting economies, and foreign empires taking over.

Looking at the region's history from the 9th century BCE to the modern era shows a complete reversal in how society operates. The Arabian Peninsula went from being run by powerful queens who led nomadic tribes to being controlled by modern states with strict laws that place women under the total control of men. Understanding how countries like Saudi Arabia and Yemen control their female populations today requires looking at the historical events that built this system.

The Qedarite Queens and Female Leadership

From the 9th to the 4th centuries BCE, a massive group of nomadic Arab tribes called the Qedarites controlled the northern Arabian desert. Their political and religious capital was Adummatu, a heavily defended oasis city (now Dumat al-Jandal in northwestern Saudi Arabia). In Adummatu, the Qedarites worshipped gods like the goddess Atarsamayin.

Unlike today's systems that require women to have male guardians, the Qedarites were ruled by a series of powerful women. These queens held supreme military, political, and economic power. They controlled the highly profitable trade routes that moved frankincense, myrrh, and spices to the Mediterranean. We know they existed not from local myths, but because their enemies—the Neo-Assyrian Empire—recorded their actions in official royal documents. These records show over a century of continuous female Arab leadership:

Queen Zabibe (c. 738–733 BCE): Assyrian King Tiglath-Pileser III recorded Zabibe as the ruler of the Arabs. In 738 BCE, she kept her tribes independent by paying the Assyrian Empire a massive tribute of 10,000 lambs and other valuable goods.

Queen Samsi (c. 735–710 BCE): Samsi stopped paying tribute and chose to fight. Around 734 BCE, she teamed up with Rakhianu of Damascus, leading huge tribal armies and specialized camel troops in a revolt against Tiglath-Pileser III. She lost and was forced to submit, but the empire let her keep her throne because she was too important for keeping the region stable.

Queen Yatie (c. 730–690 BCE): Yatie sent her military to fight in foreign wars. In 703 BCE, she sent Qedarite troops, led by her brother Basqanu, to help the Chaldean leader Merodach-Baladan and an Elamite army fight the Assyrian King Sennacherib. This is the first historical record of Arabs fighting as an organized military group inside Babylonia.

Queen Te'el-hunu (c. 690 BCE): Ruling from Adummatu, Te'el-hunu launched raids against lands allied with Assyria. In response, King Sennacherib launched a massive attack in 689 BCE. The Assyrians captured Adummatu, stole the sacred statues of the goddess Atarsamayin, and took Queen Te'el-hunu away as a prisoner to Assyria.

Queen Tabua: After taking Te'el-hunu, the Assyrians sent Tabua—an Arab woman raised in the Assyrian royal court—back to rule the tribes for them. This shows the Assyrians knew the Arab tribes expected a woman to be their supreme leader.

These queens held power because of how early nomadic families were structured. The standard system at the time, detailed in William Robertson Smith's 1885 book Kinship and Marriage in Early Arabia, was the beena marriage. In a beena marriage, the husband moved to the wife's home. Family lines were tracked strictly through the mother. Women had the absolute right to demand a divorce, they kept their children if they separated, and a woman could have multiple husbands at the same time.

This female-led system ended when the economy changed. People stopped moving with herds and started building permanent trading cities like Mecca and Yathrib. Wealth changed from mobile animals to permanent assets like land, trade monopolies, and forts. To protect this permanent wealth, societies switched to the baal marriage system. In a baal marriage, a man paid a bride-price (mahr) to essentially buy the woman from her family. Family lines were now tracked only through the father, and women lost their independence.

How Greek and Roman Laws Erased Women's Rights

Women lost even more power when the Roman Empire took over the region. Before the Romans arrived, local Arab groups like the Nabataean Kingdom gave women strong legal rights. Nabataean women had equal property and inheritance rights. They could manage their own land and money without needing a man's permission.

We know this is true because of the Babatha Archive. This is a collection of 35 legal scrolls found inside a leather pouch in the Cave of Letters near the Dead Sea by archaeologist Yigael Yadin in 1960. The documents tell the story of Babatha, a wealthy Jewish landowner born in the Nabataean village of Mahoza between 94 and 132 CE.

When her father, Shim'on, died, Babatha inherited his valuable date orchards and managed them herself. Even though she likely could not read, she used the courts aggressively. After her first husband, Yeshua (Jesus), died, she sued the male guardians (epitropos) that the court assigned to her orphaned son, accusing them of not paying enough child support. Later, she loaned a large amount of money to her second husband, Judah, so he could pay for the wedding of his daughter, Shlomtzion, from another marriage. When Judah died, Babatha took his other wife, Miryam, to court. Babatha legally seized Miryam's orchard in Ein Gedi to pay off the debts Judah owed her. Babatha only stopped her legal fights when she had to hide from Roman soldiers during the Bar Kochba rebellion. She eventually died in the desert caves.

However, in 106 CE, the Roman Empire officially took over the Nabataean Kingdom and created a new province called Arabia Petraea. Roman law was based entirely on the paterfamilias—the absolute rule of the male head of the household. When Arab merchants started using Roman courts, they had to follow laws that only recognized men as property owners. The later scrolls in Babatha's archive show this change. By 127 CE, when Babatha had to declare her property for a Roman census in Rabbath Moab, the law forced her to have her husband Judah act as her legal guardian.

The Imperial Creation of the Harem

By the 6th century CE, two heavily armed Arab groups controlled the northern Arabian Peninsula: the Ghassanids and the Lakhmids. The Ghassanids claimed they came from the South Arabian Azd tribe after the Ma'rib Dam broke. They worked as border guards (foederati) for the Byzantine Empire. The Lakhmids worked for the Sasanian Persian Empire.

In 554 CE, the two sides fought a massive battle at Yawm Halima near Chalcis. The Ghassanid leader, al-Harith ibn Jabala, won the battle and killed the Lakhmid King, al-Mundhir III. Because of this victory, Byzantine Emperor Justinian I gave al-Harith the high royal title of patricius. The Ghassanids became deeply involved in Byzantine life, supporting Miaphysite Christianity and sponsoring religious leaders like bishop Jacob Baradaeus.

To keep receiving Byzantine money and weapons, the Ghassanid leaders adopted Byzantine culture. Byzantine society legally treated women as inferiors. They forced a strict physical separation between the polis (the public world of men) and the oikos (the private world of women). Wealthy women were locked inside the gynekonitis (segregated women's rooms). Emperor Justinian I made laws forcing women to wear veils in public. He also made it legal for a man to divorce his wife just for going to a theater or public bathhouse without asking first. Arab leaders adopted these rules, replacing their history of warrior queens with secluded, silent wives.

This culture shaped early Islamic law. In the 7th century, early Islam introduced rules to help women, such as banning the killing of female babies, giving women the right to inherit property, and requiring a woman's consent to marry. However, when the Islamic empire grew and the Abbasid Caliphate moved its capital to Baghdad after 750 CE, it absorbed the cultures of the defeated Byzantine and Persian empires.

Between the 8th and 11th centuries, male legal scholars created Islamic Jurisprudence (Fiqh). They took the elite status symbols of the Byzantines and Persians—like extreme veiling and locking women in harems, which were originally just ways for rich men to show their wives didn't have to work—and turned them into strict religious laws.

Oil Money and Modern Control

In the mid-20th century, the discovery of oil created the modern system of gender control. Oil money created "rentier states." In a rentier state, the government makes its money by selling oil to foreigners, not by taxing its citizens.

Governments used this oil money to create massive welfare systems, but they handed the money out exclusively to men. By giving men guaranteed government jobs and housing subsidies, the state removed any financial need for women to work. With women pushed out of the economy, governments created strict family laws that required women to have male guardians and restricted their ability to travel.

Today, oil reserves are shrinking, and global markets are changing. In response, Gulf countries are trying to change their economies. Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" is the biggest example. The government realizes it needs women to work so the country can stop relying on foreign labor and increase the amount of money families spend. Because of this economic need, women are now joining the military, diplomatic roles, and businesses. However, the state is only doing this to make money, not to give women freedom. While the government pushes women to work, it is simultaneously passing harsh new laws to keep them legally powerless.

Saudi Arabia: Making Discrimination the Law

The clearest example of this double standard is in Saudi Arabia. On March 8, 2022, the government announced its first written Personal Status Law (PSL), which took full effect on June 18, 2022. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called it a progressive step forward.

In reality, the law permanently cemented the male guardianship system into the legal code. The rules in the 2022 PSL control every part of a woman's life:

Marriage: Under Articles 13 and 15, every woman must get a male guardian's permission to marry, no matter her age or if she has her own money. Article 17 lists exactly who gets to be the guardian: first her father, then her grandfather, brother, uncles, and finally cousins. Men do not need permission to marry and can have up to four wives. Furthermore, any male relative up to a third cousin can legally object to a woman's marriage and stop it. While the legal age to marry is 18, judges can still use loopholes to allow child marriages.

Obedience and Abuse: Article 42 legally forces a wife to obey her husband in a "reasonable manner." It also says a spouse cannot refuse sex without consent. Because Saudi Arabia does not have a law against marital rape, this article legally protects sexual abuse. Under Articles 45 and 55, a husband only has to pay for his wife's food, housing, and clothes (nafaqa) if she obeys him. A woman legally loses her right to survival money if she refuses to have sex, stay overnight, move to the husband's house, or travel with him. The law also forces women to breastfeed their children. Finally, a male guardian can have a female relative arrested simply by filing a "disobedience" case against her.

Unequal Divorce: A husband can divorce his wife at any time, for any reason, without going to court. A woman cannot. To get a divorce against her husband's wishes (faskh), a woman has to go to court and prove that her husband is causing her "harm." The law purposefully does not define what "harm" means. This gives male judges total power to decide her fate. The process often takes two agonizing years, forcing women to stay with abusive husbands.

Losing Children: If a couple separates, the father automatically remains the legal guardian who controls the child's money, education, and travel. A mother might be allowed to let the child live with her, but Article 126 says she loses that right immediately if she marries another man. Fathers can remarry without losing their children.

To stop anyone from protesting these laws, Saudi Arabia uses the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC). The SCC was created to fight violent Al-Qaeda terrorists, but it is now used to lock up women who ask for basic rights.

On November 16, 2022, police arrested Manahel al-Otaibi, a 29-year-old fitness instructor. Her only "crimes" were tweeting about women's rights and posting a picture on Snapchat without wearing a traditional abaya robe. The SCC charged her with terrorism and, on January 9, 2024, sentenced her to 11 years in prison. In al-Malaz Prison, she was hidden from the outside world for five months (November 2023 to April 2024). She was kept in solitary confinement and beaten so badly her leg was broken. Even though she has multiple sclerosis, guards refused to give her medical care. In August 2025, a court reduced her sentence to 5 years in prison followed by a 5-year travel ban.

Another woman, Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two and a PhD student at Leeds University in the UK, was arrested while visiting Saudi Arabia. The SCC sentenced her to 27 years in prison and a 27-year travel ban just for retweeting women's rights activists. She was released in February 2025 after global outrage, but the harsh sentence was meant to terrify other women into staying silent. These tactics mirror the earlier torture and sexual harassment of women like Loujain al-Hathloul, who was imprisoned simply for asking for the right to drive.

Yemen: The Houthi Campaign of Terror

In Yemen, the situation is even more violent. The Ansar Allah (Houthi) group, which took over the capital city of Sana'a in 2014, uses extreme violence to control women.

In August 2022, the Houthi Land Transport Regulatory Authority created strict mahram laws. Women are now completely banned from traveling between cities, crossing borders, or leaving the country without a male relative (mahram) or a written permission slip from a man. This law has destroyed the ability to deliver humanitarian aid. Female aid workers from the UN and international groups cannot travel to rural areas to deliver food or medicine. Because charities are forced to name a male guardian on every travel request, many female workers have to quit. This cuts off lifesaving aid to a country where 6.3 million women are in immediate danger.

The Houthis also use mass kidnapping as a weapon. Between 2015 and 2022, the Houthis abducted over 1,700 women. To ruin the women's reputations and shame their families into silence, the government publicly accuses them of prostitution. The UN reports that guards film sexually explicit videos of female prisoners to blackmail them, forcing them to become actual prostitutes or to trick rival politicians into scandals. Women, some as young as 14, face secret imprisonment, rape, physical torture, mutilation, and forced abortions.

The story of Entesar al-Hammadi proves how brutal this system is. Al-Hammadi, an actress and model with a Yemeni father and an Ethiopian mother, was arrested at a checkpoint in Sana'a on February 20, 2021. Her crime was being famous and posting pictures without a headscarf. Guards hid her away, put a blindfold on her, and yelled racist insults at her, calling her a "maid," a "whore," and a "slave girl." They forced her to put her fingerprint on a piece of paper confessing to doing drugs and prostitution. Guards also threatened her with a forced "virginity test."

Houthi officials told her they would let her go if she agreed to sleep with their political enemies to create blackmail material. She refused. Because she refused, a secret court sentenced her to five years in prison in November 2021. Inside the prison, a female warden named Umm Al-Karrar (Karima Al-Marouni) beat her so badly her nose was broken. During a court appeal in February 2023, al-Hammadi sarcastically thanked the judge. The judge threatened to double her sentence. She replied, "You are oppressors." In late 2023, she had surgery to remove a tumor (a lipoma) but was denied proper medical care, despite fears she had cancer. After spending over 1,700 days being tortured, she was finally released in late October 2025.

Discrimination Across the Rest of the Gulf

Other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also have laws built to hold women back. In Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, citizenship laws discriminate against women. If a man marries a foreigner, his children automatically become citizens. If a woman marries a foreigner, her children get nothing. This leaves generations of children stateless. It also traps women in bad marriages, because if they divorce their foreign husband, their children could be deported.

In Qatar, the guardianship system treats adult women like children. Women must get a man's permission to marry, get a college scholarship, travel to another country, or make medical decisions for their own kids.

Additionally, all GCC countries use the kafala (sponsorship) system for migrant workers. This law ties a worker's visa directly to their boss. The worker cannot change jobs or leave the country unless the boss says yes. This gives employers total power, leading to millions of female domestic workers suffering forced labor, stolen pay, beatings, and sexual assault behind closed doors.

The Missing Information

Looking at all the data reveals a clear "Divergence Paradigm"—a deliberate split in how governments operate. On one side, states are forcing high numbers of women into the workforce to fix the economy. On the other side, they are increasing legal oppression and throwing activists in prison to prevent women from getting actual political power.

However, finding the full truth is difficult because governments actively hide the data. The Saudi SCC holds its trials in total secrecy. The exact charges and proof of torture are hidden from the public. Furthermore, the threat of spending 20 years in prison for a single tweet has created a massive "chilling effect." Women in Saudi Arabia are too terrified to report abuse under the new 2022 Personal Status Law because speaking out could lead to arrest.

In Yemen, the mahram travel bans physically stop human rights workers from reaching victims in rural areas. This ensures the world never finds out the true number of women kidnapped and abused by the Houthis.

The control over women in the Arabian Peninsula is not an unbroken ancient tradition. It is a highly effective, artificially designed system that has adapted from Roman laws to modern oil economies. Until these governments remove the laws that make men guardians over women, putting women in the workforce is just another way for the state to make money, not a path to true freedom.