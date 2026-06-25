Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

Wajeeh, this is so clear, insightful and really helps understand more and more deeply the multi-faceted Arabic culture. I'd heard tales of Arabic Queens, how do the Egyptians fit in here? (or, maybe they don't :) this is so intriguing... gotta read me some good ol' ancient Arabian stories!!! Thanks so very much - these 'history' and the amazing shifts and changes when the Western forces have come into the horizon are just the best! More, please :)

Reply
Share
Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
2h

I was unaware of this ancient history. Thank you so much for detailing it. The modern history was worse than I thought.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture