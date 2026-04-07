Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Collins's avatar
Charlotte Collins
10h

Wajeeh, your analysis of the complexities of this situation is breathtakingly insightful and encouraging. I feel less afraid and see that perhaps there is a route forward in which we can mobilize to influence our government to accept the Islamabad off-ramp. Thank you so much for this and all of your excellent analysis.

Reply
Share
Mary E's avatar
Mary E
11h

Wajeeh, for me, this was the most informative post. Thank you for your writing and for these details.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture