Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Kay Jenkins's avatar
Kay Jenkins
5h

Minor correction…the talks had NOT collapsed, and according to Oman, were making great progress. We started bombing anyway.

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paul's avatar
paul
6h

Wajeeh

I was thinking about Iran and your Escalation Traps, and if they could be eliminated. That led me to wonder what would happen if major changes occurred in Iran. Let me share them with you. What is your opinion? If Iran had nuclear power plants, would that be a real threat? I would like to know if Iran had a nuclear weapon, then what is the real threat of them using it? If Iran were to have a nuclear weapon, would the power struggle inside Iran change, allowing a more pro-Western political government? I assume that if the government had security, it would no longer want to threaten the West. I would also like to know what you think about Israel needing US support if Iran developed pro-Western policies, and if those pro-Western policies no longer exist because Iran is threatened by the West's control of the Middle East. Would less threat to Iran lessen the conflict between the different Muslim sects and tribal powers?

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