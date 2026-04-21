Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Barking Justice Media's avatar
Barking Justice Media
2h

The line may reduce immediate danger for weeks or months, but if it remains in place without a credible political settlement, it is more likely to lay the groundwork for another long war of attrition than for lasting security.

Southern Lebanon has seen this before: buffer zones meant to create security often end up extending conflict, as happened after 1982 and through the occupation that ended in 2000.

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Terry mitchell's avatar
Terry mitchell
3h

Great summary of the situation.

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