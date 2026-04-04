OSINT BRIEFING: Estimated U.S. Aviation Attrition in the Iran Conflict
Source Tracking: @EGYOSINT & Open-Source Aggregators
Since the onset of the conflict with Iran, U.S. air assets have sustained notable attrition due to a combination of ground-fire, missile strikes on regional airbases, and operational hazards.
Based on data compiled by military observer @EGYOSINT, the following is a breakdown of confirmed and probable U.S. aircraft losses, alongside their estimated financial impact. The total estimated material cost is rapidly approaching the $2 billion mark.
🛑 1. Fighters & Close Air Support
The backbone of the U.S. strike campaign has taken direct hits, including both 4th and 5th-generation platforms.
F-35 Lightning II
Losses: 1 airframe (damaged/lost)
Estimated Cost: ~$110 million
Note: The loss or severe damage of a 5th-generation stealth fighter represents a significant technological and financial blow.
F-15E Strike Eagle
Losses: 4 airframes
Estimated Cost: ~$360 million total (~$90M per unit)
Note: As the primary workhorse for deep-strike missions, the loss of multiple F-15Es highlights the high-threat environment of Iranian airspace.
A-10 Thunderbolt II
Losses: 1 airframe
Estimated Cost: ~$18.8 million
Note: Lost during localized close-air-support (CAS) or search-and-rescue overwatch operations.
🛑 2. High-Value Command & Logistics Assets
Perhaps the most strategically damaging losses have occurred among heavy, non-stealth support aircraft—many of which were reportedly targeted by ballistic missiles and drones while stationed at regional forward operating bases.
E-3 Sentry (AWACS)
Losses: 1 airframe (destroyed/severe damage)
Estimated Cost: Up to ~$700 million
Note: This is the single highest-value asset on the list. The E-3 is critical for airborne command, control, and radar surveillance.
KC-135 Stratotankers
Losses: Multiple (mix of destroyed and damaged)
Estimated Cost: $80 million – $200+ million total
Note: Vital for mid-air refueling. Damage to the tanker fleet severely restricts the range and loiter time of U.S. fighter jets.
🛑 3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Uncrewed systems have suffered the highest casualty rates, bearing the brunt of Iranian surface-to-air missile (SAM) networks.
MQ-9 Reaper Drones
Losses: 12 to 16 units
Estimated Cost: ~$500 million total (varies by payload/configuration)
Note: While designed to be attritable compared to manned aircraft, the sheer volume of lost Reapers constitutes a massive financial drain and a temporary reduction in constant ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities.
🛑 4. Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR)
HH-60M / HH-60W Pave Hawk Helicopters
Losses: Unspecified count (damaged/lost during rescue operations)
Estimated Cost: ~$20 million each
Note: These specialized rotary assets are frequently placed in extreme danger to recover downed pilots (such as the F-15E crews) from hostile territory.
📊 Strategic Summary
Total Estimated Financial Loss: $1.79 Billion – $2.0+ Billion
Analysis: While the U.S. military can absorb these financial costs, the loss of specialized, low-density assets like the E-3 Sentry and specialized electronic warfare variants cannot be quickly replaced. The data suggests that Iran’s anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities and strikes on regional airbases are proving highly effective at forcing attrition.
Very good recap
Thank you, Waj!