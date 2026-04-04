Source Tracking: @EGYOSINT & Open-Source Aggregators

​Since the onset of the conflict with Iran, U.S. air assets have sustained notable attrition due to a combination of ground-fire, missile strikes on regional airbases, and operational hazards.

​Based on data compiled by military observer @EGYOSINT, the following is a breakdown of confirmed and probable U.S. aircraft losses, alongside their estimated financial impact. The total estimated material cost is rapidly approaching the $2 billion mark.

​🛑 1. Fighters & Close Air Support

​The backbone of the U.S. strike campaign has taken direct hits, including both 4th and 5th-generation platforms.

​ F-35 Lightning II ​ Losses: 1 airframe (damaged/lost) ​ Estimated Cost: ~$110 million ​Note: The loss or severe damage of a 5th-generation stealth fighter represents a significant technological and financial blow.

​ F-15E Strike Eagle ​ Losses: 4 airframes ​ Estimated Cost: ~$360 million total (~$90M per unit) ​Note: As the primary workhorse for deep-strike missions, the loss of multiple F-15Es highlights the high-threat environment of Iranian airspace.

​ A-10 Thunderbolt II ​ Losses: 1 airframe ​ Estimated Cost: ~$18.8 million ​Note: Lost during localized close-air-support (CAS) or search-and-rescue overwatch operations.



​🛑 2. High-Value Command & Logistics Assets

​Perhaps the most strategically damaging losses have occurred among heavy, non-stealth support aircraft—many of which were reportedly targeted by ballistic missiles and drones while stationed at regional forward operating bases.

​ E-3 Sentry (AWACS) ​ Losses: 1 airframe (destroyed/severe damage) ​ Estimated Cost: Up to ~$700 million ​Note: This is the single highest-value asset on the list. The E-3 is critical for airborne command, control, and radar surveillance.

​ KC-135 Stratotankers ​ Losses: Multiple (mix of destroyed and damaged) ​ Estimated Cost: $80 million – $200+ million total ​Note: Vital for mid-air refueling. Damage to the tanker fleet severely restricts the range and loiter time of U.S. fighter jets.



​🛑 3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

​Uncrewed systems have suffered the highest casualty rates, bearing the brunt of Iranian surface-to-air missile (SAM) networks.

​ MQ-9 Reaper Drones ​ Losses: 12 to 16 units ​ Estimated Cost: ~$500 million total (varies by payload/configuration) ​Note: While designed to be attritable compared to manned aircraft, the sheer volume of lost Reapers constitutes a massive financial drain and a temporary reduction in constant ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities.



​🛑 4. Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR)

​ HH-60M / HH-60W Pave Hawk Helicopters ​ Losses: Unspecified count (damaged/lost during rescue operations) ​ Estimated Cost: ~$20 million each ​Note: These specialized rotary assets are frequently placed in extreme danger to recover downed pilots (such as the F-15E crews) from hostile territory.



​📊 Strategic Summary