Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is executing a targeted management restructuring across multiple subsidiary entities, systematically replacing highly compensated foreign executives with domestic Saudi talent. This leadership pivot aligns with a broader macroeconomic realignment within the Kingdom, characterized by tightened capital expenditures, intensified focus on domestic megaprojects, and strict performance evaluations of the fund’s expansive portfolio.

Key Leadership Transitions

Recent executive replacements reflect a transition from initial brand-building and launch phases to an operational consolidation phase. High-profile shifts include:

Alat: Amit Midha, a Singaporean executive formerly of Dell, departed last month from the advanced manufacturing and semiconductor entity, which launched with a $100 billion investment mandate. Mohammed Al-Dawoud, PIF’s head of industrials and mining, has assumed the role of acting CEO.

Neo Space Group: Dutch executive Martijn Blanken was replaced by Haitham Al-Faraj, who transitioned from the PIF-controlled Saudi Telecom Company (stc), to lead the satellite communications provider.

Lifera: The biopharmaceutical firm, established in 2023, is among the entities transitioning from international to domestic leadership following the restructuring mandate.

ACWA Power: In March, former Chief Operating Officer of Air Products, Samir J. Serhan, replaced Italian CEO Marco Arcelli.

Drivers of the Restructuring

A comprehensive internal review of PIF subsidiaries has catalyzed these changes, driven by three primary operational and fiscal mandates:

1. Capital Reallocation and Fiscal Contraction The PIF is reallocating capital to align with strict timelines for major international commitments, specifically Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan has indicated that projects falling outside the critical path for these strategic milestones face delays or scaled-back scopes—a reality already impacting core elements of the Neom megaproject. This fiscal discipline extends to executive compensation. Senior foreign executives command significant premium packages; replacing them with highly qualified local talent serves as an immediate cost-control mechanism during a period of reduced liquidity deployment.

2. Performance Metrics and Operational Headwinds The restructuring addresses operational inefficiencies across the PIF portfolio. Internal data indicates that several subsidiaries are exhibiting high cash burn rates with negligible physical investment or completed business plans. After one to two business cycles, the PIF is enforcing strict Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Executives failing to meet empirical performance targets are being cycled out as the fund attempts to address structural deficits rather than ignore them.

3. Accelerated Saudization The executive turnover exposes a core tension in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic diversification strategy: the dual mandate to create high-level employment for Saudi citizens while relying on foreign expertise to launch complex sectors. Saudi companies now constitute approximately 80% of the PIF’s investment portfolio—a 10% increase from 2020. With the national talent base significantly stronger than it was a decade ago, the fund is seizing the opportunity to elevate domestic leaders into corporate governance roles.

Sustained Foreign Leadership in Nascent Sectors

Despite the aggressive Saudization of executive boards, the Kingdom continues to recruit and retain foreign leadership where structurally necessary, particularly in nascent industries requiring specialized expertise such as advanced technology, aviation, and tourism.

Foreign executives continue to lead specific high-profile PIF subsidiaries, including: