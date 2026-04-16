Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Emma
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so basically if you piss off your neighbors but accept israel we will have your back, and if you get bombed for us but buy enough of our shit you are a solid ally. did i miss anything? I despise the uae though so I guess props to qatar.

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