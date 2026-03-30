Associated Press

​US-allied Gulf states, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are urging President Donald Trump to press on with the war against Iran. According to American, Gulf, and Israeli officials, these nations believe the month-long, US-led bombing campaign has not yet sufficiently weakened Tehran.

​Regional allies are now working to convince the White House that the current moment presents a historic opportunity to permanently cripple Tehran's clerical rule. This marks a significant shift from their initial, quiet frustration over not receiving adequate advance notice of the US-Israeli attack, as well as their earlier warnings that a war could trigger catastrophic consequences across the region.

​In private discussions, officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain have expressed a desire to see the military operation continue until fundamental changes occur in the Iranian leadership or a radical shift in its behavior is achieved. These officials spoke on the condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

​Trump’s Balancing Act

​This Gulf pressure arrives as Trump wavers between claiming that an exhausted Iranian leadership is ready to settle the conflict, and threatening further escalation if an agreement is not reached soon.

​The US President faces the challenge of rallying domestic support for a war that has resulted in over 3,000 casualties across the Middle East and destabilized the global economy. However, he appears increasingly confident that he has the full backing of key Middle Eastern allies, including nations that were initially hesitant about a new military campaign before the conflict erupted.

​Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Sunday evening while returning to Washington from his Florida residence, Trump stated: "Saudi Arabia is responding strongly, Qatar is responding, the UAE is responding, Kuwait is responding, and Bahrain is responding... They are all responding strongly."

​Currently, Gulf nations host the US forces and bases from which strikes against Iran have been launched, though they have not directly participated in the offensive attacks.

​Varying Degrees of Gulf Support

​While regional leaders show broad support for current US efforts, a Gulf diplomat noted underlying divisions regarding strategy.

​ The Hawks: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the charge to intensify military pressure on Tehran. According to the diplomat, the UAE has emerged as the most hawkish Gulf nation, heavily pressuring Trump to order a ground invasion—an option also favored by Kuwait and Bahrain. Emirati frustration has mounted as the war drags on, having endured over 2,300 missile and drone attacks from Iran that severely threaten its reputation as a secure and wealthy hub for trade and tourism.

​The Mediators: Conversely, Oman and Qatar—countries that have historically mediated between the West and the heavily sanctioned Iranian economy—prefer a diplomatic resolution.

​Saudi Arabia's Strategic Demands

The diplomat noted that Riyadh has argued to the US that ending the war prematurely will not yield a "good deal" to guarantee Arab security. Saudi Arabia insists that any final settlement must ensure:

​The neutralization of Iran's nuclear program.

​The destruction of its ballistic missile capabilities.

​An end to Tehran's support for proxy groups.

​Guarantees that the Islamic Republic can never again close the Strait of Hormuz (a waterway that handled about 20% of the world's oil before the war).

​Achieving these goals would require either a drastic course correction by the theocratic regime—in power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution—or its outright overthrow.

​Meanwhile, rhetoric from top Emirati officials has sharpened. In an op-ed published Monday in The National, Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote: "The Iranian regime, which fires ballistic missiles at homes, weaponizes global trade, and supports proxies, is no longer an acceptable feature of the regional landscape. We want a guarantee that this will never happen again."

​While the White House declined to comment on ongoing deliberations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Monday that there is complete coordination between the US and its Arab Gulf allies regarding Iran. Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, Rubio stated: "They are religious fanatics who can never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon because they have a catastrophic vision for the future. By the way, all their neighbors realize this, and that's why all the neighbors support the efforts we are making."

​Crown Prince Urges US Not to Back Down

​A source familiar with the discussions stated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, told White House officials that continuing to degrade Iran's military capabilities and weaken its religious leadership serves the long-term interests of the Gulf region and beyond.

​Nevertheless, the Saudis remain sensitive to the reality that a prolonged conflict increases opportunities for Iran to strike the kingdom's energy infrastructure, the backbone of its oil-rich economy. A Saudi government official emphasized that while the kingdom ultimately seeks a political solution, its absolute top priority right now is protecting its people and vital facilities.

​In recent days, Trump has highlighted that most Gulf states stand shoulder-to-shoulder with his administration, pointing out their unity at the height of the crisis while simultaneously criticizing NATO allies for staying out of the fight. On Friday, Trump lavished praise on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for showing "courage." During a Miami event sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the President was particularly effusive about the Saudi Crown Prince, calling him a "warrior" and a "great guy."

​Trump also suggested that Gulf states were initially reluctant regarding his and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to launch the war, but have since fallen in line following Iran's retaliatory strikes. "They didn't expect that to happen, no one expected it," Trump said. "They turned against them and aligned with us very, very strongly. They were with us, but their stance is no longer ambiguous as it was; they are totally with us now."

​Will Gulf Allies Join the Fight?

​Trump has not yet asked Gulf nations to participate in offensive operations. Several factors contribute to this:

​Crowded Airspace: The US administration assesses that the airspace is already too crowded with American and Israeli militaries to risk adding more forces. In the early days of the conflict, three US fighter jets were accidentally shot down by Kuwaiti friendly fire amid an Iranian air assault (all six crew members of the F-15E Strike Eagles ejected safely). ​US Casualties: Six US military personnel were killed on March 12 when their KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq. ​Diplomatic Complexities: According to Yasmine Farouk, Director of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Project at the International Crisis Group, only the UAE and Bahrain have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, complicating regional coordination.

​However, the stakes remain high. Iran has warned it will attack its neighbors' critical infrastructure, including the desalination plants that provide the region's drinking water, if Trump follows through on his threat to strike Iranian power plants should Tehran fail to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by April 6.

​"The lack of a clear goal, and the lack of trust that the US will actually go all the way and finish the job... makes some of them hesitant," Farouk noted. "But if a major event occurs or mass casualties happen in one of those countries, then it would be justified for them to become a belligerent party."