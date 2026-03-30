Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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joAn's avatar
joAn
7d

So Wajeeh, what do you think?? I really want to understand this. I have a strong bias from lived experiences in the US, and abroad....

My gut, having funded every single failed American war in my life time of 7 decades. We no longer have the pride of the American spirit, nor the opportunities for the middle class I grew up with in the 60's. My peers, friends who fought what the French pawned off on us and we 'took up the baton' for... why, what...? Another asymmetrical war that we don't plan or implement well. Then came the Iran-Iraq, Desert Storm, Afghanistan failures. Now this.

Many of my peers that were Vietnam vets suffered PTSD, never lived the life they could have, if we had not been so stupid in fighting a enemy that wasn't what we were 'sold' with the threats we supposedly were to fear. Our military committed war crimes that were shameful... to this day they wreak. And now the girls school. Yuck.

This is not a war for the American People, as I see it. This is for Donald Trump's family and now they've messed up their partners. I care deeply about the people in the Middle East. I've had them in my classes at the German university where I taught for 20 years... they were fabulous students and well liked, amazing history, we all appreciated. A longer view to history may show the fall of America with all the misdirected tax mess and deficit we currently have racked up since the early 2000's. And this is before a ground invasion with a mixed enthusiasm within the military... I don't think that bodes well against all you've taught us int he Briefings and your amazing articles and what I've experienced about the Iranian resiliency, planning and ability to carry out their geographic/ focused religious-cultural passion advantage.

Please help me understand why we should fight Israel's revenge and GCC war for all them? Thanks and for all your energies going into educating us!

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Smith ski's avatar
Smith ski
7d

Orange and family get rich, American youth die, for oil

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