Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
3h

I am reminded of the 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia, T.E. Lawrence tells Sherif Ali: "So long as the Arabs fight tribe against tribe, so long will they be a little people, a silly people - greedy, barbarous, and cruel, as you are". 

The petty tribal squabbling obscures the common cause of peace and security. To be cowed by such a silly person as Trump is sad and pathetic. The picture accompanying the story says it all.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
2h

Cook. Interesting choice to highlight.

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