I feel sorry for the Saudis. They find themselves under the weight of Iranian pressure and Houthi attacks, in a miserable situation that was partly created by a weak and capricious American president. Over the past decade, Saudi leaders have wanted nothing more than regional stability while they are preoccupied with the task of transforming their country.

​For a time, the Middle East seemed stable enough for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his advisors to dream of achieving a radical transformation of the Kingdom by 2030. Then, Hamas launched its attack on Israel in October 2023, igniting a regional war, and the Saudis did everything in their power to distance themselves from that war—a rational response to the violence and bloodshed. However, what exacerbated the country's problems was Riyadh's lack of a proactive strategic vision.

​As for the latest escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Ansar Allah group, also known as the Houthis—which occurred on July 13 when the Saudi Air Force reportedly bombed the runway of Sanaa International Airport—it was, in a word, unnecessary, and in a longer phrase, the result of a miscalculation.

​The reason that prompted the Saudis to initiate this confrontation remains ambiguous. It seems they acted on behalf of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, which had expressed concern over violations of the UN arms embargo on the Houthis. The objective of the airport strikes was to prevent the landing of an Iranian "Mahan Air" plane carrying a Houthi delegation returning from the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

​Mahan Air is the preferred carrier for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to supply its allies across the region, and it is reasonable to believe that the Houthis were bringing back with them from Tehran more than just pistachios and carpets.

​Destroying the runway at Sanaa airport seems highly illogical. Even if we assume the flight constituted a violation of a Security Council resolution, the decision to allow the plane to land at the airport should have been the easiest of decisions, after all the provocations by the Houthis and the IRGC that Riyadh has turned a blind eye to in recent years.

​The war between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis had effectively ended, despite Saudi officials grumbling in private conversations that the Iranians had not honored their commitments, including those related to Yemen, after Riyadh resumed its relations with Tehran in 2023. It seems that the risks entailed in bombing the airport outweighed the expected gains, and the Saudis could certainly have turned a blind eye to the matter.

​The Houthis, for their part, did not turn a blind eye. They retaliated by firing on Abha International Airport in the Asir region and on oil facilities in Jizan on the Red Sea coast near Yemen. They also imposed a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Meanwhile, Iraqi factions allied with Iran and the Houthis targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu and the Saudi oil processing complex in Abqaiq, a massive facility of vital importance to global energy supplies.

​To make matters worse, the Saudis are facing the Houthis alone. Regional leaders condemned the Houthi attacks and expressed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia, but none of the Kingdom's Arab neighbors stepped forward to offer assistance, as most of them are too weak and hesitant to confront the Houthi threat.

​Perhaps the UAE is the only exception, but Riyadh alienated Abu Dhabi in another moment of strategic mismanagement last December due to their dispute over the joint war in Yemen.

​At that time, the UAE's allies in Yemen, known as the Southern Transitional Council (STC), seized control of most of the country's south and declared their intention to establish an independent state. The Saudis saw this as an attempt to circumvent their efforts aimed at reaching a diplomatic and political settlement to the years-long Yemen crisis and preserving the country's unity. Therefore, they bombed the STC forces, forced its leaders to leave the country, and demanded that the Emiratis stay out of Yemen. Abu Dhabi complied.

​I can understand the reasons for the Saudis' anger, but in the midst of their fury, they lost sight of the bigger picture. The sudden move by the STC would have put the Houthis and their IRGC backers on the defensive, with southern forces stationed on the outskirts of Houthi-controlled areas.

​The Saudis said they were concerned about the disintegration of an Arab state and the precedent that might set. However, the emergence of a South Yemen allied with the UAE and aligned with Saudi interests against the Houthis seems like a better outcome than holding futile talks with the Houthis regarding the future of Yemen.

​Around the same time, the Saudis committed another strategic error. Instead of welcoming Israel's recognition of Somaliland, or at least tolerating it, Saudi Arabia publicly opposed the move alongside Turkey, Qatar, and the Arab member states of the African Union.

​It made sense for Egypt to oppose the Israeli move because Ethiopia, a major rival to Egypt in the Horn of Africa, maintains strong ties with Somaliland. Turkey also opposed it because Somaliland grants the Israelis a foothold in the Horn of Africa, where Ankara has been working to bolster its presence for over a decade. As for Qatar, which has investments in Somaliland, it was playing both sides as usual. But the opposing Saudi stance did not make sense. An independent Somaliland, allied with Israel and allowing an Israeli presence on its territory, would exert pressure on the Houthis and the IRGC. This should have been in Riyadh's interest, even if Saudi Arabia could not publicly celebrate it.

​It seems that Saudi leaders were so fiercely angry with the Emiratis—whom they believed were complicit with the Israelis in Somaliland—that it prevented them from recognizing the potential strategic gain. Furthermore, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar—Saudi Arabia's allies in preserving Somalia's unity—are unlikely to help Riyadh confront its problem with the Houthis.

​The presence of US President Donald Trump in the White House during this period of Saudi misfortune was particularly painful. The Saudis had loathed President Barack Obama for his nuclear deal with Iran, and they feared that President Joe Biden would weaken their position through a subsequent agreement, which never materialized.

​Biden ultimately ended up strengthening relations with the Kingdom, spending the last two years of his term negotiating a bilateral security agreement with it. Nevertheless, it appeared that the Saudis, like other Gulf states, clearly preferred Trump over his Democratic rival, former Vice President Kamala Harris, because Trump, according to the prevailing belief, gets things done and supports business and investments.

​However, no sooner had the Kingdom reached an agreement with the Trump administration granting it access to nuclear technology than the president blindsided them by backtracking on his pledges. Just one day after the US Secretary of Energy signed the agreement, Trump added a new, fundamental condition: normalizing relations with Israel—something the Saudis had repeatedly declared they would not do until a Palestinian state is established, a commitment the Israelis refuse to make.

​This was not the first time Trump had let the Saudis down; he breached the "Carter Doctrine" in September 2019 when he refrained from responding to the Iranian attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities. Furthermore, his poorly planned operation "Epic Fury" resulted in empowering Tehran at the expense of its neighbors on the western shore of the Gulf, and the US president will leave the Saudis and others to face the consequences alone as soon as he finds a way out of this conflict for himself.

​There is no doubt that the year 2026 represents an ominous and disastrous year for Saudi Arabia, and we are still more than four months away from its end. While the Saudis wish they had the luxury of isolating their country from the region's problems, that is not possible, and the policy of "Riyal diplomacy"—which consists of buying the silence of those who might cause them harm—remains of limited effect.

​To improve their position, the Saudis must abandon the principles and emotions that have guided their policymaking and develop a more precise understanding of their strategic environment. Only then will they have the opportunity to shape the future of the region, rather than letting others shape it on their behalf.

​The article was published in the American magazine Foreign Policy under the title (The Saudis Are the Architects of Their Own Misfortune).

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