Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Ségolène's avatar
Ségolène
10h

Will Saufi Arabie ever cancel Jared Kushner and Trump's projects ?

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Kat's avatar
Kat
5h

While reading this, I was thinking how much better off the Saudi’s would be if they hadn’t turned against Biden. Sure he cut off selling them some stuff, but economically the world was stable. And so were they.

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