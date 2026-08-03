​After months of tension, senior Emirati and Saudi officials recently issued seemingly coordinated messages affirming the strength of relations between the two countries.

​It is still too early to tell whether these signals will translate into concrete steps to repair the strained relationship. Still, a limited breakthrough in Saudi-Emirati tensions could provide Gulf states with an opportunity to formulate a more effective response to the ongoing threats from Tehran.

​The need for coordination in the region is becoming increasingly urgent as it faces a new round of escalation between Iran and the United States, along with a developing crisis with the Houthis in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which could lead to a dual crisis in two of the most critical maritime chokepoints.

​It is unlikely that Tehran will abandon its strategy of threatening its neighbors and using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, even if direct fighting subsides, at a time when Tehran is seeking to restore its capabilities and rebuild. Moreover, there are few reasons to believe that the security concerns of the Gulf states will be fully addressed, regardless of the path US-Iranian negotiations might take.

​All of this means that Gulf states cannot rely on Washington or on bilateral engagement with Tehran to address their security challenges. Enhancing coordination between Gulf capitals represents the best way forward. There are three essential elements for the success of this strategy.

​The first element is deterrence. The limits of the US security umbrella have become clear to everyone, and the drone war waged by Iran against Gulf economic targets confirms that deterrence based on preventing attacks will not be sufficient, even with an advanced missile defense system.

​Gulf states now face a difficult challenge in convincing Iran that continuing attacks on the Gulf or disrupting navigation in Hormuz will incur an unbearable cost. These countries should continue to invest in stronger and more integrated air and missile defenses, and they also need to define red lines that they are collectively prepared to defend.

​At a minimum, these red lines should include the principle that any attack on a Gulf state will provoke a response from all Gulf states. This response will not necessarily be military, but it will involve each Gulf capital utilizing its distinct leverage tools.

​In theory, Gulf states are well-positioned to impose military, economic, and diplomatic consequences on Iran, in cooperation with European and Asian partners. However, the biggest challenge lies in the readiness of these countries to use these tools, and in their impact on the calculations of a regime that has already incurred massive losses, particularly militarily.

​As Iran seeks to recover from the war, Gulf economic and diplomatic tools are likely to be more effective than military options. These tools could include cutting the significant trade ties that still exist between some Gulf states and Iran, and shutting down exchange offices located in the Gulf, shell companies, and transshipment routes that have played a crucial role for years in helping Iran evade sanctions.

​However, coordinated Gulf deterrence will only succeed if Saudi Arabia and the UAE agree on a plan to declare unified red lines and apply them consistently. If one state seeks to establish a deterrence system in isolation from its neighbors, Iran could isolate that state. If all ships can pass through Hormuz except Emirati ones, it will become difficult to mobilize any international action. If all Gulf cities are safe except Dubai, the capital, corporate headquarters, and flights will relocate to Riyadh and Doha. Other Gulf states, particularly Oman, may choose not to participate in a Gulf response against Iran. Still, they must commit not to undermine Gulf deterrence measures, such as facilitating new routes for Iranian sanctions evasion.

​The second priority is conditional engagement. Providing conditional economic support to Tehran is an important tool in the hands of the Gulf states. Still, it will not be effective unless all Gulf capitals commit to unified conditions regarding Iran's behavior. If this does not happen, this strategy might look more like a protection racket. If one Gulf state is willing to provide more support to guarantee calm, Iran could raise the bar of its demands from the other states.

​To mitigate this risk, Gulf states can agree not to provide significant conditional economic support until Iran commits to halting all direct and indirect attacks on the Gulf, and abandons attempts to impose tolls or control the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

​Some Gulf states may have already begun to provide a degree of economic relief to Iran, such as releasing frozen Iranian assets. There are obvious reasons for doing so, at a time when Gulf capitals are trying to restore calm after months of Iranian attacks. However, using this support to buy temporary quiet only strengthens Tehran, whereas conditional economic support should be used to reward the regime for restraint.

​The third priority is freedom of navigation. If Iran is allowed to exercise administrative control over ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, it will exploit this card to extract a series of permanent concessions from Gulf states. The unification of Gulf states, including Oman, around a common position opposing the imposition of mandatory Iranian fees or the establishment of a single shipping lane managed by Iran, is a positive step.

​Gulf states should continue their cooperation on this issue and build broader international support, including from major energy consumers in Asia and European partners. With escalating tensions with the Houthis in the Red Sea, taking a similar collective action to protect freedom of navigation there becomes crucial; the new reality in the Strait of Hormuz will affect the Bab el-Mandeb, and vice versa.

​These three priorities—establishing credible deterrence, conditional engagement, and guaranteeing freedom of navigation—do not require every Gulf state to adopt the same approach toward Iran. Naturally, each Gulf state will continue to build its relations with Tehran in a way that reflects differences in its geographic location, economy, and foreign policy traditions. However, these priorities do require closer coordination, particularly between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

​All Gulf states have an important role to play. Qatar is a major economic power, and its mediation efforts grant it significant influence within the region and beyond. Oman's close ties with Iran allow it to act as a channel to reduce miscalculations and misunderstandings. Kuwait and Bahrain also play an important role in advocating for a coordinated Gulf approach. But Saudi Arabia and the UAE will remain the key players, as they possess the strongest military, economic, and diplomatic leverage tools in confronting Iran.

​Many differences still separate Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, from economic competition to their differing stances toward Israel. Nevertheless, the two countries now find themselves caught between an increasingly erratic but still essential American ally on one hand, and an exhausted yet more emboldened Iran on the other. If the two countries can turn positive messaging into sustainable coordination, they will be in a better position, not only to deal with Iran, but perhaps also to lay the foundations of an emerging security order that they can shape on their own terms.

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