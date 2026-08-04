Amid considerable media fanfare, the "India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor" was launched at the G20 Summit in New Delhi three years ago.

The announcement of this corridor came at a time when Saudi-Israeli normalization appeared imminent, following a trilateral handshake that involved Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The corridor was promoted as a competitor to China's Belt and Road Initiative and an alternative to sensitive maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. However, progress has slowed due to the war, the Saudi crown prince's reservations about Israel, and his pursuit of alternative routes through Egypt.

If Riyadh continues to separate regional connectivity from Israel, the corridor may fail to realize India's ambitions of joining the major powers, even if a U.S.-Iran agreement is reached.

The corridor aimed to turn Israel into an economic bridge that connects the Gulf to Europe, reducing shipping times by 40% compared to the current maritime route through the Suez Canal, and encouraging normalization agreements.

India has invested heavily in its relationship with Israel, and although it has options for alternative routes to the European market, it would be difficult to abandon a key defense ally. But despite these considerations, building a trade, technology, and energy corridor under U.S. guidance—to spread prosperity and peace in the region—has always involved significant risks.

After all, three years is a long time in a volatile region; Israel's military response to Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, has complicated Riyadh's efforts toward normalization, while Israeli strikes on Hamas have raised fears among Gulf states that they could be next if Israel is left unchecked.

Furthermore, the growing rift between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has driven a wedge between Gulf countries, creating two rival blocs: one led by Saudi Arabia, skeptical of Israel and including Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Pakistan; and another consisting of the UAE, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, believing that business interests can pave the way to peace.

India's foreign policy focus is on countering Pakistan and limiting Chinese regional and economic influence. Strengthening defense ties with Israel made the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project an attractive option at a time when the U.S. was actively supporting the "Abraham Accords," while India sought to position itself as an alternative to Chinese-controlled supply chains. However, New Delhi did not foresee a full-scale war or a breakdown in Saudi-Emirati relations, nor would it join a bloc that includes Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Riyadh is exploring alternative routes that bypass Israel, including the long-planned "Bridge of Moses," a proposed 32-kilometer maritime bridge connecting the Red Sea coast to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. Some analysts see it as an alternative to the IMEC project. Riyadh is also developing a plan to lay a fiber-optic cable through Syria, instead of Israel, to connect the kingdom to Greece.

Indian officials believe that the European Union still wants the IMEC route to include Israel; Italy, France, Germany, and the European Commission are founding partners in the project. A diplomat from India stated: "Europe is extremely keen on the project." Although an EU official expressed less enthusiasm, he still appeared committed, saying: "The full realization of the project requires a set of conditions that have not yet been met in the region, particularly regarding peace, stability, and predictability."

Any decisive action to make the IMEC project a reality and maintain connectivity with Israel will likely come from the U.S., and this support seems fragile amid recent disagreements with Saudi Arabia—despite former President Donald Trump calling IMEC "one of the greatest trade routes" in history. If the U.S. fails to persuade the Saudis to re-engage, IMEC risks becoming a collection of bilateral digital and energy links rather than the major competitor to China's Belt and Road Initiative that Modi envisioned.

Subscribe