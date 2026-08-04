Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2h

There is something that should be taken into account. Even though MBS has no problem working with and making deals with Jews like Kushner and Witkoff, he has been told, as has the King of Jordan, that if they sign the Abraham Accords, their lives are forfeit.

MBS maybe powerful, but not as powerful as the Wahhabi clerics, and tribal leaders, same with the Hashemite Kingdom, their power rests on the good graces of the Islamic clerics,and in Islam, the Jew is the eternal enemy. Shahih 2925/2926. book 56. hadith 139 al Bukhari, basically the day of judgement, the end times, will not come until there is a war against the Jews and all jews are eradicated, "even the rock will say, there is a Jew behind me, slay him"

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Marner 🇨🇦🍁's avatar
Marner 🇨🇦🍁
2h

Interesting article. Thanks Waj

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