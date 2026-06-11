Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Marlys Williams's avatar
Marlys Williams
15h

Happy birthday, Wajeeh. As usual, a comprehensive article and I thank you. The complexities of the Middle East continue to astound me.

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Lou Fischer's avatar
Lou Fischer
15h

Happy Birthday!

Did the Nazis after WWII play a roll in helping the early extremist?

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