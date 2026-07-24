Saudi courts received 1.6 million requests in 2025 to collect more than 165 billion riyals ($44 billion) in outstanding financial obligations. Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani said this figure is evidence of a modern and responsive judicial system. However, a different interpretation suggests it reflects a society burdened by pressures it was not designed to withstand.

Saudi Vision 2030 corrected the historical exclusion of women from the labor market, using incentives and Saudization quotas to address this imbalance. It has been successful; female employment in the private sector has grown at more than double the rate of male employment in recent years, while female unemployment has dropped from over 30% to less than 13%.

But the problem is that this transformation has not been accompanied by a redistribution of responsibilities, which still fall on men. The state has added women to the labor market without easing men's role as sole breadwinners. The result has created a more competitive job market for young men than before, within a social contract that still holds them fully respon. At the same time, their financial outcomes.

Banking data in the Kingdom shows young men borrowing to survive in an economy they were promised would reward them. At the same time, a legal system continues to hold them solely financially responsible for families their wives are now equally capable of supporting.

Consumer loans in Saudi Arabia have increased ninefold since 2000, reaching 477 billion riyals—a rate surpassing both population and GDP growth. The IMF estimates Saudi Arabia’s private sector debt at 81.4% of GDP, but its composition tells a more significant story.

Credit card debt has more than tripled since 2014, reaching SAR 34.5 billion. Home renovation loans, traditionally used by Saudi men to furnish their marital homes, have fallen by 70% since 2015, and car loans have declined by 39% since 2014. In contrast, education loans have increased twentyfold to SAR 8 billion, signaling that a generation of men is borrowing to compete for jobs increasingly taken by women.

This generation of Saudi men, unlike their fathers, can no longer afford to start a family. They are borrowing simply to survive, living under a legal system that holds them fully financially responsible for families their wives are now equally capable of supporting. Until this framework changes, debt will continue to rise, and marriage will remain a burden for many Saudi men.

A wedding in Saudi Arabia typically costs around 100,000 riyals, with lavish weddings costing millions. This is in addition to the dowry, the mandatory payment the groom must make according to Islamic law, plus the costs of an apartment, furniture, and ongoing financial support for the family—all legally enforceable obligations.

Under Sharia law, as applied by the Personal Status Courts, the husband bears complete financial responsibility for the family. The wife's income is legally her own, and she is not obligated to contribute toward rent, food, or school fees for her children. Therefore, in a family where the wife earns 15,000 riyals a month and the husband earns 8,000 riyals, the husband remains fully responsible for the family's finances. His income is considered a shared obligation, while hers remains her own. The courts are applying a law designed for a world where women did not work—a world that no longer exists.

There are three ways to approach this issue. The first is to rebalance the labor market and invest in sectors that offer stable jobs for young people. This is a politically feasible option, but it alone is not enough.

The second is to update the legal framework. Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, and Turkey have all amended their laws to reflect the reality of dual-income families. The third is to do nothing and watch as enforcement requests rise, marriage rates decline, and fertility drops, which has already fallen from four children per woman to 2.5.

Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in resolving financial disputes. The government can now track funds between accounts, resolve commercial cases in just two sessions, and issue electronic enforcement orders. Still, the more difficult question remains: Now that women are working, who is paying the bills? Until this question is answered, the 1.6 million enforcement requests filed in 2025—the vast majority against men—won't be an exception, but rather the minimum.