Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
3h

Fascinating. Thank you for enlightening me.

Reply
Share
Anne Marie Welsh's avatar
Anne Marie Welsh
2h

Thank you for describing a Catch-22 for Saudi men. You leave unsaid whether Saudi wives who work CAN contribute to family expenses. Is that expressly forbidden by Sharia law? Fascinating, all of it.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture