Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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ClearinIdaho's avatar
ClearinIdaho
5d

Spot on Wajeeh. You should send this article to White House. Whatever happens I can guarantee this re-writes the script in both the Middle East and the World. I think Iran and China will be the biggest winners, and US/Israel will be the biggest losers. History will tell. I do hope and pray for peace in the Middle-East at the end of this dark dark tunnel.

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5d

Damn Wajeeh, Scaring The Hell Out Of Me 🔥

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