Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Will Satire's avatar
Will Satire
1hEdited

Iran followed Napoleon’s advice and did not interrupt Trump while he was blundering through an unending series of unforced errors. They never attacked the US continent. Why would they? Amazing how quickly the opinions of our “putative enemy” have become sympathetic. There are people here who would love to see Israel obliterated now. Not me. Everyone deserves a homeland, some semblance of security if not actual prolonged periods of peace. If BiBi had a little self-control, people here might still have sympathy for them. Rather than hate. Israel has lost the battle for hearts and minds.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
30m

The Orientalist outlook smacks of underestimating your opponent.

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