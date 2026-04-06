Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Terry mitchell's avatar
Terry mitchell
9h

Sounds like the usual scenario of:

need/greed leading to financial intrusion of someone's money leading to economic blackmail/land grab resulting in long drawn out power struggle dynamics replayed over and over. It's funny this amount of energy

/thought processing is not use to sustain this planet's population livihood for the good. All nations seem to be under this mass delirium. So sad!

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