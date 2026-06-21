Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2h

It is the Israeli lobby that hypes the threat of a nuclear Iran. A nuclear Iran is no more of a threat than nuclear armed Pakistan, India, No Korea.

However it is a threat to the MidEast hegemone, Israel, who has a monopoly and wants to keep it that way. Lots of money and energy is spent convincing America that Israel's problem is our problem.,including the absurdity that a nuclear armed Iran is a threat to the U.S. as is something they could launch ICBM's..

IMO, there are factions within Israel, that have as their agenda an Eratz Ysrael, Greater Israel, Zionists whose aspirations extend beyond a Jewish state, but as their flag symbolizes, with the blue stripe at the top as the Nile and the one at the bottom as the Eupharates and all in between Eratz Ysrael, and anyone who stands in the way is declared an antisemite.

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kurre's avatar
kurre
3h

Wow Wajeeh, what an in-depth thorough analysis & assessment! Well done! Thank you for helping us to have a complete overview & understanding of the ongoing, fragile dynamics influencing & driving all of the parties actions !! Once again, “Well done!”

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