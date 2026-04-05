Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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hb861's avatar
hb861
1d

This war is a waste of our taxes and, more importantly, puts our troops ion harms way for what exactly?

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1d

Minor quibble. The F-15 didn't crash it was shot down.

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