​A joint U.S. military and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operation successfully rescued a downed American airman deep within Iranian territory, averting a major military and political disaster. The extraction of the heavily pursued officer was made possible by a high-stakes disinformation campaign that temporarily blinded Iranian forces.

​The Crash and the Manhunt

The crisis began on a Friday when a U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet crashed over Iranian territory, forcing its two-person crew to eject. This marked the first known instance of a manned U.S. aircraft being shot down over hostile territory since the onset of the current conflict five weeks ago.

​While the pilot was quickly located and rescued alive, the jet's Weapons Systems Officer—a colonel—remained missing. For nearly two days, the severely wounded officer hid in a remote mountain crevice.

​The environment was incredibly hostile. Iranian state television actively broadcasted a reward for the airman's capture, urging local residents to target any Americans they found. Videos surfaced showing Iranian civilians and military personnel combing the rugged, mountainous terrain in a frantic search for the missing American.

​The CIA’s Masterful Deception

With Iranian forces rapidly closing in on the wounded colonel, the operation became what one official described as "looking for a needle in a haystack."

​To buy the rescue teams precious time, the CIA launched a massive disinformation campaign. Intelligence operatives planted and spread false information within Iran, suggesting that U.S. forces had already located the missing airman and were secretly transporting him overland.

​This tactical deception successfully baffled Iranian search parties and diverted their attention, allowing the CIA to pinpoint the officer's actual location and relay the coordinates to the military and the White House.

​The Extraction

President Donald Trump gave the order for the extraction, initiating a highly complex Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) mission.

​ The Fleet: Dozens of aircraft, including slow-flying C-130s and specialized rescue helicopters, navigated the mountainous terrain at dangerously low altitudes.

​ Under Fire: The mission was fraught with danger. U.S. helicopters, including MH-6 variants, took direct ground fire from Iranian forces during the search. Though some U.S. personnel sustained injuries, all returned safely to base.

​Scorched Earth: Following the extraction, Iranian media broadcasted footage of burning U.S. military aircraft wreckage on a makeshift airstrip. Evidence suggests U.S. forces intentionally destroyed at least one aircraft and a helicopter to prevent sensitive military technology from falling into Iranian hands.

​According to officials familiar with the matter, Israeli intelligence also played a vital supporting role in tracking the downed crew member during the operation.

​The Political and Strategic Fallout

President Trump announced the mission's success on Truth Social early Sunday morning, writing, "We found him!" and praising the extraction as one of the most daring search and rescues in U.S. history.

​The successful rescue provided a crucial victory for the administration after five grueling weeks of conflict with Iran—a war that has roiled global markets, wounded hundreds, and claimed the lives of 13 American soldiers. While the White House celebrated the tactical win, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s team declined to provide specific operational details, opting instead to post messages of support for the troops.

​A Second Close Call

The F-15E was not the only aircraft lost that Friday. An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft also came under heavy Iranian fire. In a remarkable display of flying, the pilot managed to keep the crippled aircraft airborne long enough to cross into Kuwaiti airspace before ejecting and being safely rescued.

​Understanding Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR)

These incidents highlight the immense peril of CSAR operations. Considered among the most dangerous missions in the U.S. military arsenal, CSAR requires elite personnel to fly directly into highly volatile, chaotic, and heavily armed enemy territory to bring their fellow service members home.