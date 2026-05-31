Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Donald Sinclair Richardson's avatar
Donald Sinclair Richardson
2h

This is insane and unacceptable. It reads like a Peter Thiel wet dream. There is no way the United States should bind itself to Israel’s political/military framework, they are not an ally, but a hyper-aggressive monoculture with unlimited expansionist policies.

I have a lot of respect - to date - for Adam Smith’s intellect and Trumanesque ability to callout BS when he sees it, so his support is a major disappointment. His rhetorical flourishes confronting people like Hegseth are impressive, but support for this is very dark and short sighted.

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SKB's avatar
SKB
3h

We have been systematically betrayed by the State of Israel through our politicians with bribes for campaign contributions. Their money is more important than any social/cultural construct for ‘we the people’

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