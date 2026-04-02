Statement from Ebrahim Zulfiqar, Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters

​In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

​In direct retaliation for criminal and aggressive acts, specifically the targeting of the Iranian steel industry, Wave 90 of Operation "True Promise 4" commenced at dawn today. This joint operation, executed by the Aerospace and Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was launched under the blessed operational code: "O He who is severe in punishment."

​ Primary Targets and Operations

​ Industrial Infrastructure: Strikes targeted American iron and steel facilities located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and American aluminum industries in Bahrain. Additionally, military manufacturing sites belonging to the Israeli defense firm Rafael were targeted.

​Personnel Hubs: Hideouts reportedly housing American combatants—described as "American terrorists"—were struck near the city of Manama. These combined missile and drone operations resulted in dozens of casualties, with emergency services operating at the scene for hours.

​ Retaliatory Strikes on Military Installations

​In response to what the statement describes as attacks on infrastructure and residential areas by "American-Zionist terrorists," heavy ballistic missiles and attack drones successfully targeted the following locations:

​ Airbases: Tel Nof, Palmachim, and Ben Gurion.

​ Military Assembly Centers: Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat, the Negev, and Beersheba.

​ US Military Bases: Ahmad al-Jaber, Ali Al Salem, and Al-Kharj.

​ Radar Systems: An early-warning radar system at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE suffered a direct, precise hit and was completely destroyed.

​Al Azraq Air Base (Jordan): Since the early hours of the morning, Iranian Armed Forces launched drone strikes on US fighter jet positions at this base. The facility was targeted to degrade the enemy's aerial combat capabilities, as it serves as a central hub for directing advanced fighters and managing reconnaissance and attack operations against Iran and the Resistance Front.

​ Defensive Operations

​Over the past 24 hours, the integrated air defense network—operated jointly by the Army and the IRGC—successfully detected and intercepted hostile aircraft:

​ Three hostile drones were shot down over the airspace of Shiraz.

​One hostile drone was intercepted in the northwestern region of the country.

​ Official Warning