Wajeeh Lion

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Kay Jenkins's avatar
Kay Jenkins
3hEdited

Can you see if this is correct??? Sez Iran just nixed everything because of Israel…

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rvn5tS1Bo1Y&ra=m

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BCMarie
35m

I am thinking about some of the warcasts I have seen, especially about the culture of Iran, the lived life.

I think often of how daily lifestyles are totally different east vs west lived learning. Time and technology are viewed and used differently.

With that in mind, will Iran's final line in the sand be that drumpf has to to be out of office

then true peace agreements can be signed?

may you be in good health

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