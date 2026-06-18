Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
2h

Seems like an even bigger loss than Vietnam to me. Great job, MAGA. 🙄

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Ruby Desjarlais's avatar
Ruby Desjarlais
2h

What the F!

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