Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Absolutetrygve's avatar
Absolutetrygve
12m

I’m so ashamed of my government. Oman welcomed a new United States to the world in 1833 I think, and sailed to New York in 1840. They made a wonderful video in the current style and I tried to upload it yesterday to the war cast but unsure if it went.

I’m sure most Americans have no idea Oman has been out steady friend for almost 200 years.

The Tr*mp regime is an outrage in every thing they do, everything they say, and their goal is so obvious.

But to sh*t on Oman is unforgivable

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture