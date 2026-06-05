The United States is exerting intense diplomatic pressure on Oman to sever ties with Iran as disputes over the management of the Strait of Hormuz escalate. Muscat is resisting this pressure, maintaining that its engagement with Tehran is strictly limited to negotiating a future management regime for the strait. Oman insists this regime must comply with international law and require consultation with the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) prior to implementation.

Historically serving as a mediator and co-manager of the strait, Oman seeks to preserve its geopolitical neutrality. This stance has defined boundaries; Muscat recently condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, while also criticizing Israeli violations of international law.

US Diplomatic and Military Posture

Washington's skepticism regarding Oman’s neutrality is deepening, driven by the belief that Oman is covertly preparing a fee system indistinguishable from Iranian transit tolls.

Executive Action: Last week, US President Donald Trump issued unscripted threats to bomb the Sultanate.

State Department: On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stating: "There is no country on Earth, with the exception of Iran—and perhaps Oman, which has shown a leaning toward it—that supports what Iran is doing in the straits."

Treasury Directives: The US Treasury Department issued a directive on May 29 prohibiting US citizens from receiving any services from the Iranian government, including "safe passage" services, regardless of financial exchange.

Military Operations: The US has executed strikes against Iranian radar installations to degrade Tehran's surveillance and command-and-control capabilities over the strait.

Oman is attempting to de-escalate the diplomatic friction. Omani Ambassador to Washington Talal bin Sulaiman Al Rahbi recently engaged US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and State Department officials to issue assurances that Muscat opposes Iran's toll system and supports freedom of navigation. Current US suspicions are rooted in a television appearance by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi just prior to the outbreak of the US-Israeli war, where he unsuccessfully pleaded for more time to broker an imminent agreement.

Iran's Maritime Regime and the PGSA

Iran has offered to restore maritime traffic in the strait to pre-war levels within a month, contingent on the implementation of a new regulatory framework. Tehran has established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA)—currently under US Treasury sanctions—mandating that all transiting vessels obtain permission.

The PGSA is attempting to legitimize its operations, claiming over 300 shipping companies have submitted permit applications. Outbound traffic is reportedly destined primarily for China and India, while inbound traffic is routed toward the United Arab Emirates.

To align with international law and appeal to Muscat, Tehran proposes a "non-discriminatory toll." The Iranian rationale is defended across two fronts:

Environmental Remediation: Arman Khorsand, head of Iran’s Center for International Affairs and Environmental Conventions, asserts the toll is not a transit fee, but a mechanism to secure resources for environmental damage caused by US military operations, stating that "those responsible for causing the damage should bear the costs of remediation."

Legislative Consolidation: Ali Nikzad, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, confirmed ongoing efforts to merge three draft bills to formalize the state maritime regime's operational mechanism and determine its permanence.

Internal Iranian opposition exists. Economic commentators like Saeed Laylaz warn that direct revenue generation from the strait risks catalyzing a unified international military coalition against Iran, advocating instead for designating the strait a "zone of peace."

International Law and Oman's Compliance Mechanism

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), coastal states may regulate territorial water passage for safety, maritime order, and environmental protection. They may levy charges strictly for specific services rendered to transiting ships, provided the charges are transparent and non-discriminatory.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez briefed the UN Security Council on April 27, establishing the legal baseline: "There is no legal basis for any state to impose tolls, transit fees, or any discriminatory conditions on international straits."

Oman aligns its public policy directly with UNCLOS provisions. Mohammed Sulaiman Tamim Al-Hinai, a member of Oman's Shura Council, reiterated statements from the Omani Transport and Foreign Ministries affirming support for freedom of navigation. Rather than levying unauthorized transit tolls, Oman charges for explicit maritime services. Since the onset of the war, Oman has provided and charged for navigational guidance, search and rescue operations, and medical assistance to international vessels, including US ships.