Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
13h

I think this is a brilliant analysis, and I think I would think it was even better if I understood it more completely. Frankly, I look at the US as a collapsed economy at this point, and even I, Miss Negative, didn't think in January 2025 that we would have collapsed so far so quickly. But I'm 76, and you have to understand that I did not think it was possible that t and the republicans (and the oligarchs/capitalist system) could do so much damage to the US economy (and military) so quickly. Putin must be thrilled. He owns t, the leadership of the DOD, and the republicans in Congress completely. NATO and the EU should understand this NOW. We are nothing any more.

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CJ Bair's avatar
CJ Bair
13h

Exactly.

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