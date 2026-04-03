Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Monet Lion's avatar
Monet Lion
3d

I believe every US resident will be negatively impacted with such deep cuts; the exception being the greedy oligarchs.

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Edward Richards's avatar
Edward Richards
3d

Are we seeing an expansion of the Project 2025 ?? As usual you have done an excellent job.

My view-- this is a death spiral for all but the very wealthy (including the Trump Family).

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