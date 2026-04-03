What’s Being Cut to Fund the New Military Budget?

​To pay for a massive increase in defense spending, sweeping cuts are proposed across housing, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Here is exactly what is on the chopping block.

​When politicians throw around figures like "$1.5 trillion," it’s easy for our eyes to glaze over. It’s an incredibly abstract amount of money. But budgets are essentially statements of priorities—and every dollar added to one bucket has to come from somewhere else.

​Recently, a proposed budget outlined how the administration plans to pay for a new $1.5 trillion military budget.

​To make this massive list of numbers easier to understand, I’ve broken down the proposed cuts and grouped them by how they impact everyday life. Pay special attention to the programs marked as (Fully Eliminated)—these aren't just facing budget reductions; their funding would be completely wiped out.

​Here is where the money is coming from.

​🏠 Housing, Heating & Anti-Poverty

​These cuts target programs designed to keep roofs over heads, lower utility bills, and support local community development.

​ $4 billion – Help for low-income families to pay home heating/cooling bills (Fully Eliminated)

​ $3.3 billion – Community development block grants for local neighborhoods (Fully Eliminated)

​ $1.3 billion – Affordable housing construction grants (Fully Eliminated)

​ $775 million – Local anti-poverty programs (Fully Eliminated)

​ $529 million – Housing assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS (Fully Eliminated)

​ $489 million – Housing and services for Native American communities

​ $393 million – Programs to reduce homelessness

​ $60 million – Enforcement of fair housing and anti-discrimination laws

​ $58 million – Homebuyer and renter counseling services (Fully Eliminated)

​$50 million – Grants to help communities build more housing (Fully Eliminated)

​📚 Education, Kids & Youth

​These reductions impact public schools, college accessibility, and early career training.

​ $8.5 billion – Funding for public schools

​ $2.7 billion – College access and higher education support

​ $1.6 billion – Job training for at-risk youth (Fully Eliminated)

​ $1.5 billion – Vocational training and adult education (Fully Eliminated)

​ $819 million – Care and shelter for migrant children

​$143 million – STEM education programs

​💼 Jobs, Small Businesses & Workers

​These cuts affect local economies, worker protections, and business loans.

​ $395 million – Jobs program for low-income seniors (Fully Eliminated)

​ $309 million – Small business development and entrepreneurship programs

​ $234 million – Worker safety and labor protection programs

​ $170 million – Small Business Administration (SBA) operations

​ $158 million – Loans for small businesses

​ $101 million – Enforcement of equal pay and workplace anti-discrimination laws

​ $82 million – Loans for rural small businesses (Fully Eliminated)

​$47 million – Support for minority-owned businesses (Fully Eliminated)

​🏥 Health, Science & Space

​This sector covers medical research, disease prevention, and space exploration.

​ $5 billion – Medical research through the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

​ $5 billion – Public health programs, mental health services, and disease prevention

​ $3.4 billion – NASA space and earth science research

​ $1.1 billion – General scientific research funding

​ $1.1 billion – International Space Station operations

​ $993 million – Scientific research and technology standards

​ $297 million – NASA technology innovation programs

​$129 million – Healthcare quality and safety research

​🚜 Environment, Agriculture & Clean Energy

​These cuts target farming grants, pollution reduction, and climate initiatives.

​ $2.5 billion – Clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funds

​ $1.6 billion – Weather forecasting, fisheries, and coastal protection (NOAA)

​ $1.1 billion – Home energy efficiency and clean energy programs (Fully Eliminated)

​ $1 billion – EPA grants to states for environmental protection

​ $510 million – Grants for farmers and agricultural research

​ $386 million – Environmental cleanup programs

​ $150 million – Cutting-edge clean energy research

​ $100 million – Air pollution monitoring and reduction programs (Fully Eliminated)

​ $90 million – Grants to reduce diesel pollution (Fully Eliminated)

​ $61 million – Support for farmers and food markets (Fully Eliminated)

​$45 million – Renewable energy development programs (Fully Eliminated)

​🛣️ Infrastructure, Safety & Disaster Response

​These reductions hit physical infrastructure, internet expansion, and emergency management.

​ $15.2 billion – Roads, bridges, and infrastructure projects

​ $4.2 billion – Electric vehicle charging infrastructure

​ $2.2 billion – Broadband and internet access programs

​ $1.7 billion – Grants for local law enforcement and public safety

​ $1.3 billion – FEMA community disaster preparedness grants

​ $707 million – Cybersecurity protection for critical infrastructure

​ $486 million – Grants for public transit projects

​ $372 million – Airline service for rural and small communities

​ $356 million – Emergency preparedness and disaster response

​ $53 million – Funding for homeland security operations

​ $52 million – Airport and transportation security

​$40 million – Protection against chemical and biological weapons threats

​🌍 Global Aid & International Relations

​These cuts scale back America's financial involvement and humanitarian relief overseas.

​ $4.3 billion – Global health and disease prevention programs

​ $2.7 billion – Funding for the United Nations and international partnerships

​ $2 billion – International humanitarian aid

​ $1.2 billion – Food aid for hungry families abroad (Fully Eliminated)

​ $768 million – Refugee resettlement assistance

​ $642 million – International economic and treasury programs

​ $315 million – Democracy and anti-corruption programs abroad

​ $240 million – School meals and food education for children abroad (Fully Eliminated)

​$46 million – Programs to combat child labor and forced labor abroad

​🏛️ General Government & Communities

​ $1.4 billion – IRS taxpayer services and enforcement

​ $659 million – Community building grants

​ $449 million – Economic development grants for communities

​ $204 million – Loans and investment for underserved communities

​ $150 million – Support for American exports and trade

​ $145 million – Grants for sustainable and equitable infrastructure

​$20 million – Civil rights mediation and legal access programs (Fully Eliminated)

​📝 The Big Takeaway

​To fund the military budget increase, these proposals require heavy reductions across almost all domestic sectors. The most massive financial hits by pure dollar amount are directed at infrastructure, public education, and medical/scientific research.

​Perhaps more significantly, a large number of localized, community-level safety nets—such as heating assistance for low-income families, affordable housing construction, and vocational training—would not just be scaled back, but entirely eliminated.

​What do you think about these trade-offs? Let me know down in the comments—are these the right priorities, or are the cuts too deep?

​If you found this breakdown helpful, please consider sharing it or subscribing to get more clear, jargon-free explanations of the policies shaping our world straight to your inbox.