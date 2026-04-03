The $1.7 Trillion Reality Check: How the "Unkillable" F-35 Met the Iranian 358

​The myth of absolute stealth invincibility just hit a 358-shaped wall.

​On March 19, 2026, the world watched as a US F-35A was forced into an emergency landing after sustaining combat damage over Iran. It wasn’t a billion-dollar radar system that caught it—it was a low-cost, loitering "thermal hunter."

​The Takeaways:

​ Stealth is a Spectrum: We’ve spent decades perfecting radar invisibility, but every jet still has a massive thermal tail. Iran’s use of passive IRST (Infrared Search and Track) proved that you don't need to see a jet on radar if you can see its heat.

​ The "SAM-bush": The 358 missile (SA-67) represents a shift toward asymmetric air defense. It doesn't chase you; it waits for you. By loitering in a target area and pouncing on heat signatures, it turns the sky into a minefield.

​Survival vs. Mission Success: To the F-35’s credit, the jet survived a proximity blast and brought the pilot home safely. However, with its stealth coating shredded and systems raked by shrapnel, the "mission kill" was complete.

​Is the age of "Total Air Dominance" over, or are we just seeing the next evolution of the cat-and-mouse game?