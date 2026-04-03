The $1.7 Trillion Reality Check: How the "Unkillable" F-35 Met the Iranian 358

The myth of absolute stealth invincibility just hit a 358-shaped wall.
On March 19, 2026, the world watched as a US F-35A was forced into an emergency landing after sustaining combat damage over Iran. It wasn’t a billion-dollar radar system that caught it—it was a low-cost, loitering "thermal hunter."
The Takeaways:
Stealth is a Spectrum: We’ve spent decades perfecting radar invisibility, but every jet still has a massive thermal tail. Iran’s use of passive IRST (Infrared Search and Track) proved that you don't need to see a jet on radar if you can see its heat.
The "SAM-bush": The 358 missile (SA-67) represents a shift toward asymmetric air defense. It doesn't chase you; it waits for you. By loitering in a target area and pouncing on heat signatures, it turns the sky into a minefield.
Survival vs. Mission Success: To the F-35’s credit, the jet survived a proximity blast and brought the pilot home safely. However, with its stealth coating shredded and systems raked by shrapnel, the "mission kill" was complete.
Is the age of "Total Air Dominance" over, or are we just seeing the next evolution of the cat-and-mouse game?