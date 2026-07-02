Examining U.S.-Saudi Ties | The Crown Prince & the President (full documentary) | FRONTLINE (PBS

The alliance between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) operates fundamentally on a framework of transactional diplomacy, circumventing traditional geopolitical paradigms and institutional guardrails. Initiated during Trump’s first term and solidified through billions in direct sovereign wealth investments, the relationship redefined US-Saudi relations, culminating in coordinated military action in the Middle East by 2026.

The Architecture of a Transactional Alliance In the immediate aftermath of the 2016 US election, Saudi delegates sought a reset in relations with the incoming administration. Bypassing traditional diplomatic channels, Riyadh identified Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, as their primary conduit. Saudi intelligence concluded the Trump administration possessed a strictly transactional mindset, one that could be secured through extensive financial commitments.

This strategy yielded immediate results. Trump selected Riyadh for his first foreign trip in May 2017, breaking presidential tradition. Welcomed with unprecedented pageantry, Trump announced a $110 billion Saudi-funded defense purchase and explicitly stated the US would not dictate internal Saudi affairs. This policy of non-interference provided the geopolitical cover MBS required to consolidate absolute power.

One month after the summit, MBS engineered the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a long-trusted CIA partner. By November 2017, MBS executed the Ritz-Carlton purge—detaining senior royals and businessmen to extract billions in assets. This unprecedented centralization of power occurred shortly after Kushner made an unannounced visit to MBS’s desert retreat. President Trump publicly endorsed the purge, signaling blanket US support.

The Khashoggi Assassination and White House Shielding The alliance faced its most severe test in October 2018 following the assassination and dismemberment of prominent Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Despite changing narratives from Riyadh—culminating in the claim of a “rogue operation”—and a definitive CIA assessment concluding that MBS authorized the operation, the Trump administration shielded the Crown Prince. Kushner advised MBS privately to quickly conclude investigations to weather the fallout. President Trump explicitly prioritized the strategic and financial relationship over the intelligence findings, citing hundreds of billions in Saudi investments and arms purchases. He stated directly that he would not put American security or economic interests at risk over the incident, overriding congressional and international demands for accountability.

Sovereign Wealth and Financial Entanglements Following Trump’s departure from office in 2021, the financial intersections between his inner circle and the Saudi state formalized into direct capital investments.

Jared Kushner established a private equity firm, Affinity Partners, in Miami. Despite explicit warnings from the advisory committee of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) regarding Kushner’s lack of private equity experience, MBS personally approved a $2 billion investment into Affinity. Simultaneously, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin secured a $1 billion investment from the PIF.

The Trump Organization, managed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., also deepened its ties, securing lucrative real estate and branding deals for Trump International projects in Jeddah and Riyadh. This influx of capital contributed to a massive surge in Trump’s personal wealth, dwarfing his earnings from previous decades.

Upon Trump’s reelection in 2024, Kushner returned as a senior adviser on Middle East policy. While Kushner claimed no government salary, Affinity Partners continued to receive tens of millions of dollars annually in management fees from the Saudi PIF, operating concurrently with his official diplomatic portfolio.

Regional Escalation: October 7 and the 2026 Iran War The strategic landscape of the Middle East fractured dramatically following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. The ensuing Israeli military campaign in Gaza generated a 96% opposition rate to Israeli normalization among the Saudi public. Reading his domestic constituency, MBS halted US-backed efforts to integrate Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords.

By early 2026, the administration’s posture shifted from isolationism to direct military intervention. Despite previous pledges to avoid foreign conflicts, Trump initiated major combat operations against Iran, citing the need to eliminate imminent threats and curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and missile development.

The conflict placed Riyadh in a precarious strategic position. While MBS fundamentally opposed Iranian hegemony, the resulting kinetic war threatened Saudi energy infrastructure and civilian centers with retaliatory drone and missile strikes. Despite initial hesitance, once US operations commenced, MBS repeatedly contacted President Trump—making at least three calls in one week prior to a ceasefire—urging the US military to sustain the offensive and dismantle Iranian capabilities entirely.

The geopolitical alignment was publicly celebrated at a PIF conference in Miami shortly after. Speaking alongside Kushner and his sons, President Trump declared victory over Iran, praising the US-Saudi partnership and singling out MBS as a critical ally in a newly restructured Middle East.