What began as a targeted, high-intensity intervention to reshape the Middle East has rapidly evolved into a sprawling global crisis. On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched "Operation Epic Fury" and "Operation Roaring Lion," a joint military campaign designed to neutralize Iran's nuclear infrastructure and decapitate its leadership following the collapse of the 2025–2026 nuclear talks.

​The opening phase was undeniably forceful: nearly 900 joint strikes in the first twelve hours successfully assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. The strategic assumption—reportedly championed by Mossad Director David Barnea in early 2024—was that this decapitation would trigger a civilian uprising and a collapse of the regime.

​One month later, that assumption has proved disastrously incorrect. Instead of collapsing, the Islamic Republic consolidated. Mojtaba Khamenei was quickly elevated to Supreme Leader, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took overt control of the state's strategic decisions. The appointment of IRGC veteran Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr to lead the Supreme National Security Council effectively sidelined pragmatic politicians like President Masoud Pezeshkian. Today, the conflict has drawn in Hezbollah, the Houthis, and militias across Iraq and Syria, creating a multi-front quagmire with devastating global consequences.

​The Domestic Toll: Israel’s Military and America’s Wallets

​Both Israel and the United States are facing severe internal crises resulting from the conflict's unexpected duration.

​In Israel, the military is stretched to a breaking point across four fronts: Gaza, southern Lebanon, the West Bank, and Iran. In late March, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir presented "10 red flags" to the security cabinet, warning that the military could soon "collapse in on itself." The IDF is facing a critical deficit of 12,000 to 15,000 troops, including up to 8,000 frontline soldiers. This manpower crisis is heavily politicized; prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition relies on ultra-Orthodox parties, leaving 80,000 eligible Haredi men exempt from service despite a 2024 High Court ruling. Meanwhile, far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir are pushing to annex southern Lebanon and expand West Bank settlements—ideological goals that military leaders warn drain precious combat power.

​In the United States, the Trump administration is grappling with an astronomical financial bleed and historic domestic backlash. The Pentagon is burning through $1 billion to $2 billion per day—roughly $11,500 to $23,000 every second. In just one month, direct costs have topped $35 billion. Furthermore, Iranian retaliatory strikes, such as the drone attack on the Saudi-based Sultan Amir base, have caused nearly $3 billion in equipment and infrastructure damage. The administration's plan to request a $200 billion supplemental funding package is facing fierce bipartisan resistance in Congress.

​This financial hemorrhage has sparked the largest single-day protest in American history. On March 28, an estimated 8 million people marched in 3,300 cities and towns across all 50 states under the banner of the "No Kings" movement. Strikingly, the largest gathering of 200,000 people took place in St. Paul, Minnesota, highlighting that anti-war sentiment has deeply penetrated the American heartland.

​The Geoeconomic Shock: The Strait of Hormuz and the Toll Strategy

​The most profound global impact of the war stems from Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz to Western-aligned shipping, choking off 20 million barrels of oil a day—roughly 20% of global supply. Brent crude quickly surged past $116 a barrel, with analysts warning a prolonged closure could drive prices to an unprecedented $200.

​The economic dimensions of this conflict highlight a stark asymmetry between the US and Iran. For the United States, the direct military cost is a staggering $1 billion to $2 billion per day. The macroeconomic outlook is equally grim: the energy shock is causing severe inflation, with Goldman Sachs projecting a loss of 10,000 US jobs per month and unemployment rising to 4.6%.

​Iran, conversely, is facing massive infrastructural damage requiring vast future reconstruction, but it has engineered a brilliant, albeit illicit, economic buffer. Rather than a total blockade, Iran has established a "safe corridor" for non-hostile nations like China and India, institutionalizing a $2 million "security and oversight" toll per commercial vessel. Processed in alternative currencies like the Chinese yuan, this toll system is already generating up to $139 million a day. While Iran’s broader economy suffers heavily under Western sanctions, this daily influx of hard currency partially offsets their losses and weaponizes global logistics, forcing international shipping companies to lobby the US to end the war.

​The Diplomatic Stalemate: Competing Frameworks

​With military force failing to deliver a swift victory, diplomacy has forcefully reopened, albeit from deeply entrenched positions.

​The United States has proposed a 15-point plan, similar to the failed 2025 talks led by US Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US demands the total dismantlement of deeply buried nuclear facilities (like Fordow and Natanz), strict missile limits, the disarmament of regional proxies (including Hezbollah and Hamas), and the free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the US offers limited relief from only nuclear-related sanctions and restricted access to frozen funds.

​Iran has flatly rejected this as a mechanism for unilateral surrender. Pointing to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and the fact that they were attacked shortly after a previous diplomatic deadline, Tehran responded with a maximalist 5-point counter-proposal. They demand an immediate ceasefire, guaranteed protection for their proxies, international recognition of their maritime sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz (and their lucrative toll), and most notably, massive war reparations from both the US and Israel, including the removal of US bases from the Persian Gulf.

​The Global Chessboard: The Quad and the "CRINK" Axis

​Because the US and Iran fundamentally distrust one another, third parties are shaping the path forward. In Islamabad, Pakistan, a new diplomatic bloc dubbed "The Quad"—comprising the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt—is actively mediating. Fearing economic ruin and retaliatory strikes, these regional powers are pushing for a "Suez-style" international consortium to manage the Strait of Hormuz and restore global trade, prioritizing economic survival over Washington's goal of total Iranian denuclearization.

​Meanwhile, the war has provided massive strategic windfalls for Russia and China. Oil prices over $116 a barrel have essentially rescued the Russian federal budget, heavily funding its ongoing war in Ukraine while US resources are diverted to the Middle East. China is purchasing discounted Iranian oil and gathering invaluable intelligence on US military operations and missile defense systems for its own Taiwan contingency planning.

​Crucially, Iran is demanding that Russia and China (part of the so-called "CRINK" alignment alongside North Korea) act as formal, armed guarantors of any peace deal, believing that only the threat of great-power intervention will keep the US from breaking an agreement.

​The Lebanon Sub-Theater

​Any peace deal with Iran is inextricably linked to Lebanon. Hezbollah officially entered the war on March 2. France has introduced a 4-stage ceasefire plan designed to fundamentally alter Beirut's power dynamics: it calls for Lebanon to recognize Israel, the IDF to withdraw from captured territory, the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure the southern border, and the permanent disarmament of Hezbollah.

​This plan is supported by Lebanese moderates and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has choked off Hezbollah's supply lines. However, it is being thwarted from two sides: Israeli hardliners seeking permanent territorial occupation of southern Lebanon, and Iranian leadership refusing to decouple the Lebanese front from their own ceasefire terms.

​The Psychology of the Conflict: A Game Theoretic View

​Why does the war continue despite the devastating costs? Game theory offers a clear answer:

​The Commitment Problem: Because the US abandoned the 2015 JCPOA, Iran does not believe Washington will honor a new deal. Tehran fears that if it dismantles its nuclear infrastructure, the US will simply use the opportunity to launch a ground invasion. ​A War of Attrition: The US has military dominance but low cost-tolerance—facing $200B bills, deep economic recession, and 8 million protesters. Iran is absorbing massive physical damage, but autocratic regimes in survival mode possess immense pain tolerance, heavily subsidized by their $139 million daily shipping toll. ​Brinkmanship: President Trump has issued a severe ultimatum, threatening to obliterate Iran's Kharg Island energy hub if a deal isn't reached by April 6, 2026. In response, Iran has promised to carpet-bomb its own territory to inflict mass casualties on invaders and permanently mine the Strait of Hormuz, risking a spiral of mutually assured economic destruction.

​Furthermore, this war is sending a terrifying message to the rest of the world: conventional military deterrence is not enough to stop a superpower. Analysts warn that the US-led attack on Iran will likely trigger a rapid, multipolar nuclear arms race among threshold states (like South Korea, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia) seeking ultimate regime survival.

​The Path Forward

​As the April 6 deadline approaches, the United States, Israel, and Iran are locked in an unstable, highly destructive equilibrium. Bilateral trust is nonexistent.

​De-escalation can only be achieved through a phased, multilateral approach. This requires untangling the Lebanese theater using the French framework, establishing an internationalized consortium to manage the Strait of Hormuz to satisfy global energy needs and Iranian economic demands, and implementing strict security guarantees backed by Russia, China, and regional powers.

​Failure to transition the conflict from the battlefield to these diplomatic frameworks in Islamabad risks a catastrophic regional war, the collapse of Israel's military reserve system, and an enduring global economic depression.