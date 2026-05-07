Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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SteVeBroache's avatar
SteVeBroache
4h

Great commentary. Fills in the blank info not being shared by the "media".

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
3h

No one writes like you. Any functional administration would be thrilled to hire you. Surely Malcolm can help when the time comes.

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