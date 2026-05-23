Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Teresa Silvia's avatar
Teresa Silvia
3hEdited

You put so much thought and work into these articles, Wajeeh. I thought it was going to be difficult, but it was short, to the point and filled with information you have taught us before so it was much easier to understand than I thought it would be. Thank you.

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William White's avatar
William White
3h

It astounds me that US still supports the Zionists in Israel.

Disclaimer, through marriage our family has Palestinians and I shared Laboratory space with an Iranian pulmonologist for many years. I see where both are coming from.

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