​An Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Game Theory Analysis

​The initiation of preemptive military hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, 2026, marked an unprecedented and likely irreversible inflection point in the geopolitical and security architecture of the Middle East. Spearheaded by the United States under the strategic umbrella of “Operation Epic Fury” and by Israel under “Operation Roaring Lion,” this coordinated military campaign systematically targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile production facilities, naval assets, and senior political leadership.

​The immediate, intelligence-driven assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, alongside scores of high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, precipitated a massive, asymmetric retaliatory response from Tehran. In modern warfare, isolating geographic theaters is an impossibility. Iran immediately expanded the battlespace far beyond sovereign US and Israeli assets, directing an overwhelming, multi-modal barrage of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against the civilian, military, and economic infrastructure of all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

​This sudden expansion shattered the long-standing paradigm of GCC strategic neutrality. From a Game Theory perspective, the Middle East had long operated on a delicate cooperative dynamic, where states like Oman and Qatar acted as diplomatic interlocutors. However, the US-Israeli strikes forced the region into a devastating zero-sum game. Iran’s strategic calculus dictated that the GCC states—due to their hosting of US military installations and possession of critical global economic infrastructure—must bear the immediate kinetic and financial costs. The resulting Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the systematic targeting of energy and desalination facilities across the Arabian Peninsula have triggered what the International Energy Agency (IEA) has classified as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

​The multidimensional fallout encompasses critical disruptions to global energy supply chains, severe macroeconomic shocks manifesting as stagflation in European and Asian markets, and a profound, permanent re-evaluation of the intelligence-sharing mechanisms and defense pacts binding the US to its Arab Gulf partners. For the Gulf states, the conflict violently dismantled the illusion that rapid economic modernization, aggressive hydrocarbon diversification, and careful diplomatic hedging could insulate them. Consequently, the ongoing war is forcing a total recalibration of national security doctrines, altering the global balance of power as regional actors weigh their survival against the increasingly volatile umbrella of American military protection.

​The Scale of Retaliation: A Quantitative OSINT Breakdown

​The Iranian retaliatory strategy against the GCC has been characterized by staggering volume, wide geographic dispersion, and a deliberate focus on high-value economic targets designed to maximize leverage against the global economy. OSINT data, regional defense reports, and academic damage assessments gathered up to April 5, 2026, indicate that Iran launched well over 6,500 projectiles in the initial weeks. This included medium- and short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and loitering munitions (drones).

​While relentless US and Israeli air campaigns rapidly degraded Iran’s launch capabilities—reducing their daily ballistic missile launch rate from a peak of 480 on February 28 to just 40 by March 9, and dropping UAV deployments by 92% (from 720 to 60 daily launches)—the sheer initial volume overwhelmed localized defense networks.

​The targeting distribution reveals a calculated asymmetry intended to punish specific states. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait absorbed the vast majority of the strikes. The UAE suffered a staggering 498 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles, and 2,141 UAVs. This bombardment resulted in 13 deaths and 217 injuries, with primary targets including Dubai International Airport, Al Dhafra Air Base, Borouge Petrochemicals, and the Oracle Marina Building. This disproportionate targeting is likely tied to the UAE’s 2020 diplomatic normalization with Israel and its status as a premier commercial and digital hub.

​Kuwait was similarly battered, facing 97 ballistic missiles, over 6 cruise missiles, and 283 UAVs. The human toll included 7 American and 7 Kuwaiti civilian deaths, alongside over 99 injuries. Iranian forces zeroed in on the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, Port Shuaiba, Kuwait International Airport, vital desalination plants, and even successfully targeted a US CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

​Bahrain, hosting the US 5th Fleet Headquarters, intercepted 174 ballistic missiles, multiple cruise missiles, and 391 UAVs. Two people were killed and over 50 injured as strikes targeted Mina Salman Port, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Centers, the BAPCO Refinery, the 5th Fleet HQ, and the commercial Seef District.

​Saudi Arabia faced multiple, unquantified waves of ballistic, cruise, and drone strikes that left 2 dead and over 41 injured, including 29 US personnel. The Kingdom’s targeted infrastructure included Prince Sultan Air Base, the Ras Tanura Refinery, SAMREF, the Shaybah Oil Field, and the destruction of a US E-3 Sentry and a KC-135 aircraft.

​Qatar, historically a mediator, was not spared, absorbing over 66 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and multiple UAVs, resulting in 4 dead and over 16 injured. Targets included the Ras Laffan LNG Complex, Hamad International Airport, and Al Udeid Air Base. Notably, Qatari F-15s successfully downed two Iranian Su-24s during these engagements.

​Finally, Oman, another traditional diplomatic bridge, faced over 14 UAV strikes resulting in 14 dead and 17 injured. Strikes targeted the Port of Duqm, the Port of Salalah, commercial maritime vessels, and resulted in the downing of a US A-10 Thunderbolt II.

​Attrition, Asymmetry, and Total Warfare

​The underlying trends within this dataset reveal a sophisticated doctrine of attrition warfare. By relying heavily on low-cost Shahed-variant UAVs and saturation swarming tactics, Iran explicitly sought to deplete the GCC’s multi-million-dollar interceptor inventories—such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot PAC-3 systems—before deploying heavier ballistic missiles.

​Furthermore, targeting dual-use and civilian infrastructure, such as AWS data centers, telecommunications hubs, and Oracle buildings, indicates a deliberate strategy to cripple the digital and economic resilience of the Gulf. Most alarmingly, systemic strikes on water desalination plants in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain—which supply up to 99% of the potable water for these desert nations—represent a dangerous escalation bordering on total warfare, intended to trigger unmanageable humanitarian crises.

​Simultaneously, strike data highlights the terminal trajectory of Iran’s conventional military capabilities. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and US Central Command (CENTCOM), Operation Epic Fury destroyed over 60% of Iran’s missile launchers and roughly 70% of its critical defense industrial base within the first month. This included 70% of its national steel production capacity centered in Esfahan Province. Consequently, the Iranian threat shifted from mass-salvo ballistic strikes toward decentralized, proxy-operated short-range drone warfare. The chaos of this contested airspace also led to tragic friendly-fire incidents, notably a Kuwaiti F/A-18 accidentally shooting down three American F-15Es.

​Diplomatic Posturing and the Game Theory of Escalation

​The GCC’s diplomatic response has been an extraordinarily delicate balancing act. Historically reliant on the US as a ultimate security guarantor, Gulf capitals were deeply frustrated that Washington and Israel initiated a kinetic conflict without prior consensus. Primary Arabic and English sources reveal a calibrated messaging strategy aimed at establishing boundaries.

​On March 8, 2026, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) declared a “state of defense” against “brutal and unprovoked Iranian aggression.” While stating it did not seek escalation, the UAE firmly outlined its threshold for retaliation, affirming its right to safeguard its sovereignty. The UAE officially took its case to the UN Human Rights Council, rejecting the strikes as legitimate “retaliatory” measures.

​On March 15, a joint GCC-UK ministerial statement described the Iranian actions in Arabic as “العدوان السافر” (flagrant aggression), condemning the targeting of desalination plants as a threat to global peace. This rhetorical strategy served a dual purpose: establishing legal justification for potential retaliatory strikes under Article 51 of the UN Charter, while placing maximum diplomatic pressure on the US to engineer an off-ramp.

​Saudi Arabia adopted a highly sophisticated posture of strategic ambiguity. Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated the Kingdom’s patience “is not unlimited” and reserved the right to military action. When pressed on a timeline, he responded: “It could be a day, two days, or a week — I will not say.” To ensure this was viewed as a credible threat rather than rhetoric, Riyadh expelled the Iranian military attaché, assistant attaché, and three embassy staff within 24 hours, severing direct military communication.

​In Game Theory, this is a textbook application of Signaling and establishing a Nash Equilibrium. The newly formed Iranian ruling council under President Masoud Pezeshkian correctly interpreted this signal. Recognizing their degrading conventional capabilities, Tehran calculated that the cost of provoking a fresh, direct Saudi military front outweighed the tactical benefits, leading to a temporary decline in direct attacks on the Kingdom compared to the UAE and Kuwait.

​The Architecture of US-GCC Defense and Evolving Alliances

​The GCC states survived the unprecedented barrage largely due to decades of US arms transfers and Defense Cooperation Agreements (DCAs). In immediate response to the war, the Trump administration bypassed congressional review to notify Congress of over $23 billion in emergency arms sales to Israel, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

​Specific packages included $16 billion for the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan (featuring advanced F-16 munitions, early warning radar, and AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs), and a $500 million Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement (CLSSA) to maintain Saudi Arabia’s UH-60 Black Hawks and AH-64 Apaches. The technological backbone of this defense remains the THAAD and Patriot PAC-3 systems, necessitating ad hoc radar integration between the US 5th Fleet in Bahrain, CENTCOM at Al Udeid in Qatar, and sovereign GCC commands.

​However, the asymmetrical economics of firing multimillion-dollar Patriot missiles at $20,000 Shahed drones is unsustainable. This has prompted the GCC to seek alternative alliances. Notably, Ukraine has stepped in, providing the GCC with advanced, battle-tested counter-drone intelligence and electronic warfare strategies derived from its own war against Russian-deployed Iranian munitions, signaling a long-term shift away from absolute reliance on American kinetic solutions.

​Maximalist US Strategic Objectives and Intelligence Dynamics

​Operation Epic Fury was designed for more than containment; its ultimate objective is the degradation and potential overthrow of the Iranian regime. President Donald Trump characterized it as a final opportunity to “eliminate the intolerable threats,” projecting a 4-5 week timeline but stating the US had the will to go longer, adding, “I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this.” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth asserted the mission was “laser-focused” on dismantling offensive architectures without nation-building, while CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper detailed continuous operational dismantling of threats.

​To sustain this, the Pentagon requested a massive $200 billion supplemental funding package to cover precision munitions, 50,000 deployed personnel, and the replacement of the destroyed KC-135 and E-3 Sentry aircraft. However, this maximalist approach causes deep anxiety in the GCC, who prioritize an off-ramp to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. US intelligence failures have exacerbated tensions; on February 28, a US Tomahawk utilizing outdated data struck a school in Minab, Iran, killing 168 civilians, severely complicating Arab governments’ ability to justify their alignment with Washington to their citizens.

​The war has deeply integrated backend intelligence. The initial decapitation strike on Khamenei relied on a synthesis of US/Israeli signals intelligence (SIGINT), human intelligence (HUMINT), and cyber capabilities. Now, GCC early warning radars feed real-time telemetry to US and Israeli batteries. Under Five Eyes authorities, international collaboration is managing medical evacuations. Unconfirmed reports suggest Saudi Arabia has permitted US forces to utilize King Fahd Air Base for logistics, testing its neutrality.

​Simultaneously, global superpowers have entered the fray. Russian military intelligence has provided Tehran with satellite targeting data and tactical advice for drone deployments. Chinese maritime logistics networks have sustained Iran; OSINT analysts tracked Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) vessels—capable of carrying 14,500 TEUs—departing Gaolan, China, loaded with sodium perchlorate, a precursor for solid-propellant rocket fuel. The GCC finds itself trapped in a proxy war involving global hegemons.

​Macroeconomic Shocks: A Global Energy and Food Crisis

​Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—choking off 20% of the world’s seaborne crude and LNG—triggered the largest supply disruption in history. Brent crude surged past $120 per barrel, with futures pricing a risk of $150. In the US, gasoline breached $4.00 per gallon, inflicting a 30% inflationary shock. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 4.46%, and 30-year mortgage rates hit 6.38%. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model revised Q1 2026 growth down to 2.0%, signaling severe stagflation risks.

​The natural gas sector was equally devastated following the March 18 strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex, knocking out 17-20% of its capacity. Repairs will take 3-5 years and cost Qatar $20 billion annually. Asian spot LNG prices spiked over 140%, and Atlantic LNG shipping rates soared to $264,250 per day. European TTF gas benchmarks doubled to over €60/MWh, forcing UK and EU manufacturers to implement 30% production surcharges, sparking fears of deindustrialization.

​Within the GCC, 10 million barrels per day of wellhead production were shut down. More dangerously, the blockade severed 70% of the region’s food imports, triggering a “grocery supply emergency” with food inflation between 40% and 120%. Combined with the destruction of desalination plants, the GCC faces a catastrophic humanitarian disaster and a deep recession that threatens its reputation as a haven for foreign investment.

​Regional Destabilization and Secondary Fronts

​The conflict rapidly activated Iran’s “Axis of Resistance.” On March 28, Yemen’s Houthis launched missiles at Israel and renewed attacks on Red Sea shipping. Iraqi militias targeted US installations in Kurdistan and Kuwait. Hezbollah escalated barrages into northern Israel, triggering Israeli incursions into Lebanon.

​Economically, the $88 billion annual regional remittance pipeline collapsed as GCC projects halted and expatriates fled. For Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, and Lebanon—where remittances form up to 4% of GDP—this threatens sovereign debt defaults and currency collapse. Furthermore, trapped urea and sulfur exports have restricted global fertilizer production, threatening 2027 crop yields and raising the specter of Arab Spring-style bread riots across North Africa.

​Expert Perspectives: The GCC’s Prisoner’s Dilemma

​Experts view the GCC as trapped in a classic Game Theory Prisoner’s Dilemma. Analyst Khalid Al-Jaber notes the escalation exposes the “limits of traditional Gulf neutrality,” while Giorgio Cafiero highlights the stark vulnerabilities of GCC high-value targets. Max Becker-Hicks observes that while the war cements reliance on the US in the short term, the lack of a mutual defense treaty leaves the GCC vulnerable to US abandonment.

​If the GCC retaliates offensively, they ensure the destruction of their economic diversification models (like Saudi Vision 2030). If they practice restraint, they validate Iran’s hostage-taking strategy. Analysts like Barbara Slavin and Kenneth Pollack suggest that GCC involvement would permanently tether the US to the Middle East, ending the “pivot to Asia.” The consensus is that the GCC will ultimately seek parallel security architectures with China and Russia.

​Future Scenarios and Strategic Outcomes

​OSINT forecasters project four distinct scenarios for the coming decade:

​Uneasy Ceasefire and Re-establishment of Deterrence: Mutual exhaustion halts active hostilities. The Strait reopens under naval escort. The GCC deeply resents the US and heavily invests in domestic, independent counter-drone tech and manufacturing to bypass US bottlenecks. ​Negotiated Settlement (Inclusion vs. Exclusion): A vital negotiation phase. If the US bypasses the GCC in securing a new pact, the diplomatic betrayal will push the Gulf to formalize defense pacts with China and Russia. If the GCC is included with guaranteed territorial integrity, the US alliance survives on highly transactional terms. ​Expanded Military Escalation: If Iran sinks a US ship, orchestrates a mass-casualty event, or detonates a nuclear device, the US will obliterate Iranian infrastructure. The GCC would be forced to abandon neutrality, utilizing their militaries for cross-Gulf strikes. This guarantees the generational destruction of Gulf commercial hubs, turning cities like Dubai into fortified military garrisons. ​Regime Collapse and State Fragmentation: If Operation Epic Fury succeeds in toppling the Iranian government, the resulting vacuum of warlords and IRGC remnants fighting over nuclear material would pose an unmanageable threat. The GCC would become entirely dependent on a massive, permanent US footprint to secure the Persian Gulf against terrorism and mass migration.

​Conclusion

​The 2026 US-Israel-Iran war represents a tectonic shift. It has unequivocally demonstrated that localized Gulf conflicts can instantly paralyze the global economy. The conflict violently dismantled the GCC’s belief that wealth and diplomacy could insulate them from the US-Iran rivalry.

​Iran’s asymmetric strategy proved that cheap drones can inflict unacceptable damage on advanced economies. The extreme vulnerability of maritime chokepoints and desalination plants requires an immediate reimagining of global air defense integration. While the US successfully degraded its primary adversary’s conventional capacity, it did so at the cost of plunging its economic partners into recession and disrupting global supply chains.

​The post-war Middle East will demand a new architecture. The GCC states will no longer accept being passive hosts to American power. They will demand binding security guarantees, technological sovereignty, and an equal voice in regional management. Failure by Washington to accommodate this will accelerate the Gulf’s pivot toward multipolar alliances, permanently altering the balance of global power.