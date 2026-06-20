Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Arianne Bahnson Palmer's avatar
Arianne Bahnson Palmer
3h

Wajeeh, this article is a masterpiece!! You have managed to convey the numerous ways in which the MOU will implode. Thank you.

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Robert MacNeil Christie's avatar
Robert MacNeil Christie
4h

This is the most concise clear explanation of the convoluted conditions under which one can only conclude that the fake president has been outflanked again as he desperately seeks an image of victory in the jaws of defeat. It also makes quite clear how extensively the Netanyahu patsy has deeply disrupted the global energy-supply and associated finance systems, driving many other nations to seek more stable relations than those he destroyed.

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