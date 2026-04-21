Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Barking Justice Media's avatar
Barking Justice Media
2m

This is a National Security Threat.

Rome didn't collapse from invasion, it collapsed from monetary debasement financing overextension.

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Kristen's avatar
Kristen
41mEdited

I believe the last time the US budget was actually balanced during the Clinton administration, when an actual surplus was created to pay down the national debt.

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