The military of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most heavily funded in the world. However, as the geopolitical situation in the Persian Gulf begins to break down because of the United States’ active war on Iran in 2026, the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces (SAAF) end up being structurally unable to act. After the outbreak of open and continuous hostilities in late February 2026 under the U.S. operations known as Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, a thorough open-source intelligence analysis shows a shocking truth: the Saudi military system is not just underdeveloped; it is in fact an organisation deliberately designed to avoid engaging in highly integrated conventional wars. The fact that Riyadh has maintained a policy of strategic silence—despite sovereign Saudi territory suffering direct kinetic attacks from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—is no coincidence. It is the logical outcome of a long-standing doctrine known as “coup-proofing”, a history of using arms purchases as a diplomatic instrument rather than as something necessary for combat, and the fundamentally flawed targeting criteria set out in Vision 2030.

The Architecture of Paranoia: The Doctrine of Coup-Proofing

The basic principle guiding the Saudi military is not the display of power overseas, but the guarantee of the regime’s survival within the country. Similar to many autocratic governments, the Saudi monarchy puts domestic security and the avoidance of military uprisings before external defence. Over many decades this policy of making sure a coup cannot take place has resulted in a military command structure that is deliberately divided, in longstanding rivalry between the different services, and in a nearly complete lack of joint operational ability. The most obvious example of this suspicion is the splitting up of the nation’s armed forces. The Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG), which has in the past been known as the “White Army”, works entirely on its own from the conventional Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF). The RSLF, together with the Air Force and Navy, is under the control of the Ministry of Defense and is responsible for guarding the borders, whereas the SANG is answerable to its own separate Ministry of the National Guard. The SANG functions as a well-armed, semi-independent bodyguard that reports directly to the House of Saud; its main responsibility is the preservation of the regime—this involves defending the royal family, guarding the important religious sites in Mecca and Medina, and protecting the vital oil infrastructure against domestic disturbances or extremist infiltration. To get an idea of how extensive this dual system is, one has to consider the actual numbers of personnel, since these show a large standing army whose primary role is to watch over itself. The SANG has about 125,000 active troops; it is also supported by the “Fouj”, a tribal militia reserve consisting of around 28,000 men distributed among 27 semi-active, irregularly organised units for the purposes of urban patrol and for emergency deployment. This internal security setup is on a par with, and in fact surpasses, the size of the country’s conventional ground forces. The conventional army (RSLF) has about 75,000 active personnel for the purpose of external defence.

The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) has 20,000 active personnel who carry out air superiority and strike missions, while a Royal Saudi Air Defense Force (RSADF) made up of 16,000 people is responsible for intercepting ballistic missiles. There are 13,500 personnel in the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) in naval operations. Moreover, a highly specialized Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force consisting of only 2,500 members is in charge of the country’s strategic deterrence and operates DF-3 and DF-21 intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The origins of SANG account for this structure. This force has its roots in the Ikhwan, the tribal religious militias aligned with Wahhabism who played a key role in King Abdulaziz’s conquest of the Arabian Peninsula. After the leadership of the Ikhwan carried out a violent rebellion in 1929—an uprising which was put down by the regular army with the help of the British—the remaining loyalists were reorganized. The monarchy

So that they could act as a permanent counterbalance and thus prevent the regular army from monopolizing state violence, the SANG recruited almost exclusively from tribal groups who were strongly loyal to the monarchy, especially from the central Najd area, while the regular army on the other hand selected people from a much wider and more diverse section of the national population.

Artificial Limitations and the Centralization of Power

So that SANG may function properly as a regime protector without becoming a conventional threat capable of overwhelming the regular army, its weapons are intentionally made specialized and restricted. The main fighting strength of SANG is based on mechanized brigades using wheeled Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs). This involves the acquisition of 724 LAVs from General Dynamics for a historical amount of $5.8 billion, including command-and-control, light artillery, and anti-tank versions. The wheeled vehicles offer greater speed, longer endurance, and easier maintenance—qualities that make them well suited for quick deployment and for pacifying urban areas. Yet they completely lack the heavy armour and continuous firepower of tracked Main Battle Tanks, such as the M1A2 Abrams, which are used solely by the conventional army.

Moreover, SANG uses a completely custom communication network, one that depends heavily on SINCGARS (Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems) which were obtained specifically in order to work independently of the Ministry of Defense. The organisation also has its own fully separate and highly developed system for healthcare and social services, thus keeping its tribal recruits away from the regular military’s supply lines. This strong measure to prevent coups ensures that neither of the two forces can easily overcome the other, but it comes at a severe cost to overall combat effectiveness. Since the forces have been deliberately set up to check each other, there is no ‘jointery’; without common command-and-control centres, unified supply chains, or integrated intelligence, it is practically impossible to carry out complex, coordinated military operations against a skilled adversary. In the past, the monarchy had maintained a careful balance by spreading control of these forces among various senior princes. For example, King Abdullah held command of SANG for more than fifty years and thus built up strong, multi-generational loyalty among the Najdi tribes. But Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has drastically disrupted this balance. While at the same time serving as Minister of Defense, MBS systematically concentrated the state’s coercive power. This reached its peak in the November 2017 anti-corruption purge, when Prince Miteb bin Abdullah—the head of SANG and son of the late King Abdullah—was abruptly arrested and taken out of command. By taking away SANG’s strategic independence and setting up the Presidency of State Security in 2016 to reduce the power of the Ministry of Interior, MBS removed the immediate sources of factional opposition. Nevertheless, by replacing experienced military leaders with political allies and minor members of the royal family, such as the subsequent commander of SANG, Khaled al-Muqrin, the exact operational weaknesses currently affecting Saudi forces have been made worse. Removing the autonomy of SANG threatens to alienate the deeply rooted tribal networks which constitute the regime’s final defensive barrier.

Operational Atrophy: From the Yemen Quagmire to the 2026

Homeland Defense Crisis

The brutal effects of the systemic constraints which had been deliberately created over decades of efforts to prevent coups were shown during the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. The military establishment—historically designed to

Their attempt to suppress domestic unrest, for example through SANG’s violent actions at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and in the Eastern Province in 1979, completely collapsed when faced externally with determined guerrilla opponents. The Saudi leadership was confident that the campaign in Yemen would end in a matter of weeks and that it would restore Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to the presidency, but this instead turned into a long-standing deadlock. Even though they had access to advanced US and European military equipment, such as Abrams tanks and sophisticated howitzers, the Saudi ground forces were unable to move safely through Yemen’s mountainous areas and deep wadis. The fundamental problem was institutional in nature: promotions within the Saudi military are almost entirely based on nepotism, links to specific tribes, and political allegiance to the Crown Prince, rather than on battlefield ability. As a result, the military lacks a sufficient number of qualified non-commissioned officers and capable tactical commanders. In the absence of effective frontline leadership, the Saudi troops were caught by the Houthi rebels’ well-practiced hit-and-run tactics. Because of the lack of combat readiness, Riyadh was forced to entrust the ground warfare to foreign mercenaries, including the tragic use of Sudanese child soldiers. In the air, Saudi pilots who were inexperienced frequently failed to tell the difference between civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, and military targets, leading to indiscriminate bombing. Rather than making adjustments, the Saudi military leadership resorted to institutional evasion by refusing to take responsibility for the disastrous air strikes. The Air Force’s operational pace depended completely on foreign contractors for logistics, targeting intelligence, and aircraft maintenance. At home, they did not manage to prevent the Houthi drone and ballistic missile threats from escalating, particularly failing to stop the devastating attacks on the Aramco oil processing facilities on September 14, 2019, even though they had access to advanced US interception technology.

Asymmetric Air Denial in the 2026 US-Iran War

The tactical incompetence and weak air defence system of Saudi Arabia directly predicted its inability to protect its airspace in 2026. When the US-Iran conflict intensified in late February 2026, Iran did not attempt to gain traditional air superiority by means of fighter jets. Rather, it carried out a well-thought-out asymmetric counterair operation aimed at denying the use of the air. Iran systematically attacked the key elements which enabled American and Saudi air power—radar stations, communication infrastructure, satellite terminals, and aerial refueling tankers—across airbases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), which is situated in Al-Kharj some 60 miles south of Riyadh, became one of Iran’s main targets. On March 27, 2026, Iran launched a coordinated attack using drones and ballistic missiles—reportedly involving a Fattah-2 hypersonic missile. The strike was entirely unprecedented and resulted in the severe damage or complete destruction of a $270 million US Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, thereby destroying a crucial command-and-control point in the region’s air defence network. A bolder attack then took place on July 18, 2026. Iranian ballistic missiles breached the defences of PSAB, wounding twelve US service members—two of them seriously—and damaging a number of KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft on the flight line. The timing of the attack was carefully planned: the missiles struck the tankers that were still on the tarmac just moments after other American refueling planes had taken off. This clearly demonstrated that the IRGC had real-time Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) of PSAB’s daily flight schedules and that Saudi Arabia’s airspace was therefore fully accessible to Iranian intelligence.

The Collapse of Collective Defense and “Managed Ambiguity”

Following the July 18 strike, a complex posture of “managed ambiguity” emerged between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and US Central Command (CENTCOM). Saudi authorities silenced warning sirens in Al-Kharj and Yanbu within a remarkably narrow six-minute window. They subsequently refused to publicly attribute the attack to Iran, categorize the incoming weapon system, or assess the damage. This strategic silence was driven by mathematical necessity. Analysis indicates that the Saudi Patriot (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor stockpile has suffered an estimated 86% depletion, plummeting from a pre-war baseline of 2,800 rounds to approximately 400. Acknowledging the strike would force Riyadh to admit its integrated air defense is functionally exhausted, leaving an average of only 3.7 interceptor rounds per launcher—insufficient to execute a single reload cycle against a sustained attack. Furthermore, confirming the attack would corner Saudi Arabia diplomatically regarding the Sakhir Declaration. Adopted in December 2025 at the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Bahrain, the Sakhir Declaration was intended to be the bloc’s equivalent to NATO’s Article 5, stating that an attack on one GCC member is an attack on all, triggering mutual defense obligations. The Sakhir Declaration failed its very first test just days earlier. On July 8, 2026, Iran struck US bases on sovereign Kuwaiti and Bahraini territory (including NSA Juffair, Camp Arifjan, and Ali Al Salem Air Base). The GCC issued strong condemnations but initiated zero military movement. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs deliberately bypassed the Sakhir framework, citing UN Security Council Resolution 2817 instead to place the burden of response on the UN. When sovereign Saudi territory at PSAB was struck ten days later, invoking Sakhir would have demanded a collective military response the GCC is structurally incapable of delivering. Simultaneously, admitting Iranian missiles were impacting just 77 kilometers from Riyadh would trigger a catastrophic reassessment of sovereign risk for the Saudi economy, directly threatening the valuation of state-owned Aramco. With Iran simultaneously suspending its commitments under the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum—clearing the path for further strikes under the guise of self-defense—the Saudi regime is trapped. It must absorb kinetic strikes in silence to mask the hollow core of its defense architecture.

Procurement as Diplomacy and Defense Economics

The stark contrast between the Saudi military’s operational atrophy and its immense financial resources is a defining paradox. Saudi Arabia acts as an economic anchor for the global arms trade. Military expenditure reached approximately $75.8 billion in 2023, grew 1.5% to $80.3 billion in 2024, and hit an estimated $83.2 billion in 2025. To put this in perspective, Saudi Arabia is the largest military spender in the Middle East and the seventh largest globally. In 2025, its $83.2 billion budget vastly outpaced its regional competitors. Israel spent an estimated $46.5 billion, ranking second. Turkey spent $30.0 billion, ranking third. Iran’s baseline military expenditure—excluding off-budget oil revenues—was just $10.3 billion, ranking fourth. Despite outspending Iran eight-to-one, the combat utility of the Saudi Armed Forces remains marginal. This is because Saudi defense procurement is not about acquiring independent combat power; it is a mechanism of sophisticated diplomatic tethering. Multi-billion-dollar contracts for advanced platforms—like F-15SA fighters, Eurofighter Typhoons, Patriot PAC-3

Batteries and THAAD systems are mainly used in order to deeply integrate Western defence contractors, and by extension the Western political establishment, into the physical survival of the Saudi state. The US Army’s Office of the Program Manager for the SANG Modernization Program (OPM-SANG) is a clear example of this. Having been active since 1973 and with a total value that has gone beyond $15 billion, the program makes use of US military, civil, and private contractors to handle the modernisation, training, and logistical support of SANG. As a result, an artificial and unbreakable dependence is created. The Saudi military is unable to function, keep its vehicles in working order, or plan operations without the support of its Western connection. In August 2025, this dependence was reinforced when the Saudi Ministry of Defence entered into a state partnership agreement with the US National Guard bureaus in Indiana and Oklahoma, thus handing back to American forces the responsibilities of leadership development and crisis management.

The Nuclear 123 Agreement and the China Hedge

The peak of this ‘procurement-as-diplomacy’ policy was reached on July 23, 2026, when the United States and Saudi Arabia reached a significant ‘123 Agreement’ on nuclear cooperation, possibly enabling Saudi Arabia to develop domestic uranium enrichment capabilities for its civilian nuclear programme. The agreement was negotiated during the height of the ongoing war and was concluded in Riyadh by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the Saudi Energy Minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman. Most importantly, the agreement did not meet the earlier US demands that linked nuclear concessions to a formal agreement normalising relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel (the Abraham Accords). It also moved forward without requiring Saudi Arabia to ratify the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Additional Protocol, which would have called for highly intrusive inspections. Projected to last for 30 years, the deal will bring huge financial benefits to American companies such as Westinghouse. For Riyadh, by placing American commercial and energy interests at the heart of its vital infrastructure, an informal but long-term American security guarantee is secured. Remarkably, this diplomatic success was achieved even though US Central Command aircraft were grounded at Saudi bases as part of ‘Operation Project Freedom’—a policy introduced in May 2026 that prevented US warplanes from launching strikes from Saudi soil in order to avoid triggering an Iranian response. Since the United States’ ability to provide physical protection is limited, as shown by the destruction of the E-3 Sentry and the exhaustion of the Patriot missile stockpile, Riyadh has at the same time pursued refined diplomatic balancing acts with China. Throughout 2026, high-level Chinese diplomats took active steps to safeguard their economic interests in the Gulf region. In late June 2026, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Beijing, emphasizing the need for US-Iran negotiations and a comprehensive ceasefire. Wang Yi also held parallel crisis talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Cholpon-Ata. China has a major strategic interest in uninterrupted supplies of oil from the Gulf. By strengthening its relations with Beijing, Saudi Arabia is able to use China’s economic influence over Tehran to create an unofficial shield, aiming to reduce the risk of strikes on key Aramco infrastructure that the US military has been unable to protect.

Vision 2030 and the Localization Chasm

To escape this unsustainable dependence on foreign procurement, Crown Prince Mohammed

Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 required a major shift towards localizing 50% of all military spending by 2030. The initiative is overseen by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in its capacity as the regulatory body, and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a state-owned conglomerate controlled by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Before GAMI was set up in 2017, domestic manufacturing made up only 2% of procurement, comprising merely basic small arms ammunition and some minor maintenance. According to official Saudi figures by the end of 2024 and through 2026, localization had reached a figure between 18% and 24.89%. In order to achieve technology transfer, GAMI includes offset obligations in its major contracts, which SAMI then takes in through four divisions.

In the field of aeronautics, the company concentrates on the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of F-15s and Typhoons, as well as on the production of lower-tier drones. The production of light armored vehicles (LAVs) will make use of the existing civilian automotive and metallurgy industries. Extending the capacity of the Military Industries Corporation (MIC) to manufacture artillery ammunition for medium and large calibers. Defense Electronics: This initiative, led by the SAMI subsidiary Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), involves the integration of advanced radar and cybersecurity technologies. GAMI actively promotes these efforts on a global scale by hosting the biennial World Defense Show in Riyadh. Nevertheless, the Vision 2030 KPI Tracker classifies the 50% target as a “High Risk” objective because there remains a stubborn 30-percentage-point gap with only four years left. Open-source analysis shows that it is functionally impossible to achieve a true 50% localization of advanced weapons by 2030 due to insurmountable obstacles. On the one hand, the development of complex platforms—such as fighter avionics or technology for intercepting hypersonic missiles—requires research cycles that span decades and cannot be artificially shortened. On the other hand, GAMI is suffering from a serious shortage of human resources, having to compete for a small amount of domestic STEM talent against other major Vision 2030 projects while at the same time depending heavily on foreign experts. Moreover, United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and strict export controls actively prevent the attainment of strategic sovereignty. Since the United States is afraid of intellectual property being stolen, it restricts the transfer of deep source code and as a result SAMI is usually left to carry out the final-stage “screwdriver assembly” of components that are imported. In order to maintain the political appearance, intelligence suggests that GAMI will very likely inflate its figures by counting standard lifecycle sustainment, base maintenance, and basic MRO services as “localized military spending”.

Game Theory: The Mathematical Calculus of Saudi Strategy

To understand why these structural paralyzes persist, intelligence analysts apply formal Game Theory to model the strategic calculations driving Riyadh’s behavior. The Coup-Proofing Paradox (Prisoner’s Dilemma): The relationship between the Saudi Royal Family and their own Military Brass operates like a classic Prisoner’s Dilemma. The Royals can choose to keep the military divided (Coup-Proof) or unify it (Integrate). The Brass can choose to remain loyal or attempt a coup. The mathematical “Nash Equilibrium”—the point where no player can benefit by changing their strategy—rests perpetually at the Royals keeping the military divided while the Brass remains loyal. The Royal Family can never rationally choose to integrate the armed forces, because if a unified command were to seize power, the monarchy would be destroyed. Therefore, the state deliberately chooses an outcome. The missile attack on the PSAB is a classic example of the Game of Chicken. Iran had to decide whether to increase the intensity of the situation by launching a strike against a sovereign base or to exercise restraint. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia had to choose between colliding by carrying out retaliation and invoking Sakhir or pulling back by doing nothing. Iran properly judged that Saudi Arabia would pull back. This was because of the serious shortage of Patriot missiles and the economic threat posed to Aramco, since any Saudi retaliation would have resulted in mutual destruction. The resulting equilibrium saw Iran strike the base to demonstrate its regional dominance, while Saudi Arabia achieved its aim by remaining silent and thus keeping its material weaknesses hidden from the global financial markets. Defense Technology Transfer (Stag Hunt): The US and Saudi Arabia’s effort to localize Vision 2030 is similar to a Stag Hunt situation in which both sides must cooperate in order to achieve a large mutual benefit, but a lack of trust results in a less favorable, unilateral outcome. In this scenario, if the US transferred deep intellectual property and Saudi Arabia purchased exclusively from the United States, both would have come out as heavy winners. Yet because of the existing lack of trust, a risk-dominant equilibrium is established. The US limits its technology through ITAR in order to prevent espionage, and as a result Saudi Arabia defects by turning to China for its sensitive nuclear and missile technologies, which in turn weakens the alliance as a whole.logy via ITAR to prevent espionage, and Saudi Arabia subsequently defects by hedging with China for sensitive nuclear and missile technologies, weakening the overall alliance.

Intelligence Gaps and Black Swan Events

Despite rigorous mapping of the Saudi military structure, critical intelligence gaps and “unknown unknowns” persist regarding the trajectory of the 2026 conflict. Identified Blind Spots: ● The PAC-3 Supply Chain: While analysts know the Patriot interceptor stockpile is functionally exhausted down to ~400 rounds, the exact delivery timeline of a newly approved $9.4 billion US resupply package is completely opaque. It is unknown how many interceptors CENTCOM is covertly flying into the Kingdom under the cover of Operation Project Freedom, or if they are arriving fast enough to protect Riyadh. ● SANG Officer Morale: Following the 2017 purge of Prince Miteb, SANG’s tribal patronage networks were disrupted. It remains deeply unclear if mid-ranking Najdi officers (Majors to Colonels) will remain loyal and mobilize effectively if domestic Shia unrest flares in the Eastern Province, or if MBS’s extreme centralization has hollowed out their institutional zeal. ● Nuclear Loopholes: Because the July 2026 nuclear 123 Agreement bypassed IAEA Additional Protocol inspections, it is unknown if the bilateral safeguards contain hidden sunset clauses or loopholes providing Saudi Arabia a covert pathway to a nuclear weapons breakout. “Black Swan” Potential (Unknown Unknowns): ● Chinese Covert Security: Has China’s diplomatic hedging progressed to covert, classified kinetic security guarantees? If elements of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army or advanced Chinese strategic assets are quietly protecting Saudi oil infrastructure in exchange for long-term petroyuan integration, it profoundly alters Iran’s targeting calculus in ways Western intelligence cannot currently measure. ● The Fracture of Silence: The current Game of Chicken relies on Iran hitting isolated military bases and Saudi Arabia remaining silent. But what happens if an Iranian ballistic missile suffers a mid-flight guidance failure and impacts a densely populated civilian center in Riyadh? It is entirely unknown what the threshold for Saudi political tolerance is, how rapidly the Sakhir Declaration would be forcefully invoked, and whether member states like the UAE and Bahrain would actually commit forces to a regional war, or if the GCC would permanently collapse under the weight of its own rhetoric.