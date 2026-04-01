Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Greg Conners's avatar
Greg Conners
5d

"​Third was the grim blowback from the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Proxies like the Houthis and Iraqi militias were supercharged by the $7.1 billion in US military hardware abandoned to the Taliban. Armed with American night-vision technology, armored vehicles, and encrypted radios, Iranian-aligned insurgents utilized this discarded arsenal to hunt and harass US forces across the region." We are being attacked with our own weapons.

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
2d

I guess it helps when you know the simple truth. But this represents for me the apotheosis of Trumpism. Mendacity, greed, arrogance, ignorance, corruption, contempt for simple decency and humanity.

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