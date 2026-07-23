Today’s Middle East borders were shaped by European powers—mainly the French, British, and Russians—after the Ottoman Empire fell. These borders ignored local ethnic, language, and regional differences, which led to ongoing instability in the region.

The Genesis of United States Operations in the Arabian Peninsula

The United States began its direct involvement in the Middle East in the 1930s, mainly because it needed oil after World War I made warfare more dependent on petroleum. A California-based oil company got rights to explore a huge area in Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam’s holiest sites. In 1938, they found large amounts of oil in the desert. During the 1930s and 1940s, American workers set up communities with things that were not allowed under Saudi law, like cinemas and letting women drive. As oil production grew, the US government arranged to build a military airstrip near the oil fields. The Saudi royal family agreed, but only if no US flag was flown—just a plaque was allowed. Muhammad bin Laden was the main contractor for building US military and oil facilities, and his business grew quickly. He had 54 children with 22 wives, including Osama bin Laden. At the same time, the Cold War was starting. To limit Soviet influence, US and British intelligence led a 1953 coup in Iran, removing a democratically elected leader and putting in a Shah, with approval from US officials like John Foster Dulles. Around this time, the new state of Israel began getting major US support, which led to backlash and an oil embargo from nearby Arab countries.

The Radicalization of Osama Bin Laden and the Gulf War Catalyst

By the 1970s, Osama bin Laden had become an adult and was growing more opposed to the US presence in Islam’s holy lands, which he called the “Great Satan.” In 1979, the US-supported Shah of Iran was overthrown by an Islamic revolution led by Ayatollah Khomeini, creating an anti-American government and leading to American hostages being taken. That same year, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. Bin Laden moved to Afghanistan, using his family’s money and business to help organize and fund fighters against the Soviets. The CIA secretly supported these fighters as well. After ten years of fighting, the Soviets left. Bin Laden went back to Saudi Arabia and started Al-Qaeda, aiming to drive out foreign powers by force. In 1990, Iraq’s leader Saddam Hussein used oil money to build a huge army and invaded Kuwait. Bin Laden offered his experienced fighters to protect Saudi Arabia, but Prince Sultan turned him down, saying, “There are no caves in Kuwait,” and doubting that faith alone could stop chemical and biological weapons. Instead, the Saudi rulers asked the US for help after meeting with Defense

Secretary Dick Cheney. The US put together a coalition of 37 countries, used massive military force, and pushed Iraqi troops out of Kuwait in just 43 days. However, US bases and troops stayed in Saudi Arabia after the war. This ongoing presence led bin Laden to start a worldwide terror campaign against the US, which ended with the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988)

After the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini tried to spread his Shia religious model, which worried the Sunni-led countries nearby, including Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. Hussein wanted to control a key waterway to the Persian Gulf and take over oil-rich Iranian land. Thinking Iran’s military was weak after the revolution, Iraq invaded with 10,000 troops in September 1980. The war quickly involved other countries: Israel secretly gave Iran aircraft parts to keep both sides busy; Saudi Arabia and Kuwait gave Iraq billions of dollars; China sold weapons to both sides while claiming to be neutral; the US gave Iraq satellite images, intelligence, and technology; and the Soviet Union became Iraq’s main arms supplier. The fighting turned into trench warfare like World War I, with Iran using large waves of soldiers and suffering heavy losses. Hussein used banned chemical weapons against both Iranian troops and his own Kurdish people. The US government ignored these actions, restored ties with Iraq, and blamed Iran for the violence. In 1984, Iraq started bombing Iranian oil tankers with French jets, and Iran struck back, killing over 400 civilian sailors and forcing the US to escort Kuwaiti ships. In 1985, Hussein began the “War of the Cities,” firing missiles at Iranian cities and killing 16,000 people. During this time, the Reagan administration secretly sold missiles to Iran to fund anti-communist groups in Nicaragua, known as the Iran-Contra scandal. In March 1988, Hussein ordered a chemical attack on the Kurdish town of Halabja, killing 5,000 civilians. This led to the Anfal genocide, where Iraqi forces used gas on Kurdish villages, killing between 50,000 and 100,000 people. In July 1988, a US warship shot down an Iranian passenger plane, killing all 290 people on board. The US said it was a mistake, thinking the plane was a fighter jet, and later gave a medal to the ship’s captain, which made many Iranians believe the attack was on purpose. A ceasefire soon followed, leaving over a million casualties and no changes to the borders.

The Fabrication of the 2003 Iraq Invasion

After the 9/11 attacks, the US Department of Defense quickly focused on Iraq. Ten weeks later, Deputy Secretary Paul Wolfowitz sent a memo to Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld about building support to remove Iraq’s government. Rumsfeld’s notes from just hours after the attacks said the US should “bomb something else to show that we’re big and strong.”

In the summer of 2002, MI6 Director Richard Dearlove met with CIA Director George Tenet in Washington, then updated UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in London. Secret notes from this meeting, later leaked as the Downing Street Memo, said the US invasion of Iraq was certain and that intelligence was being “fixed around the policy.” The Bush administration then ran a campaign using false intelligence:

Al-Qaeda Links: Assertions that Iraq trained Al-Qaeda in chemical weapons were based on a single interrogation of a captive known to be fabricating details, a fact documented in February 2002. WMDs: In September 2002, a report from the Joint Chiefs said claims about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction were based only on assumptions, with no solid proof of biological, chemical, or nuclear sites. Still, in October 2002, a rushed National Intelligence Estimate used old information to wrongly confirm Iraq was making these weapons, which led Congress to approve the war. In November, the UN ordered weapons inspections. Hans Blix and his team checked over 900 sites in Iraq but found no WMDs, just some illegal missiles and missing chemical records. Despite this, Secretary of State Colin Powell showed the UN fake evidence of mobile weapons labs. The US skipped UN approval and invaded Iraq in March 2003. The war caused about 500,000 Iraqi deaths. No WMDs were found; Iraq had ended its nuclear program in 1991 and destroyed its chemical and biological weapons soon after.

The Weaponization of the Kurdish Population

The Kurds are a stateless ethnic group split among Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria after the Ottoman Empire’s borders were redrawn. Over time, both regional and global powers have used and then abandoned the Kurds. In Turkey, Kurds were denied citizenship, their language was banned, and a campaign tried to force them to adopt Turkish identity. This led to the creation of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is labeled a terrorist group for its violent tactics. In the 1940s, the Soviet Union armed Kurds in Iran to set up a Soviet-backed state for oil, but later left them to be suppressed by the Iranian government. In the 1970s and 1980s, Syria deported 140,000 Kurds and gave their land to Arabs, then later supported the PKK to weaken Turkey, but expelled the PKK when Turkey threatened to invade. In the 1980s, Saddam Hussein armed Iranian Kurds, while Iran armed Iraqi Kurds. Hussein then attacked his own Kurdish people with chemical weapons. In the 1990s, the US encouraged Kurds to rise up against Saddam Hussein but did not provide military help, leading to their defeat. During the 2003 Iraq invasion, Kurds fought with US forces and later voted for independence, but the US opposed this to keep Iraq stable. In the 2011 Syrian Civil War, the US supported the Kurdish YPG (later called the Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF) to fight ISIS. In 2019, the US suddenly withdrew

from Syria, which allowed Turkey, a NATO ally, to quickly invade with artillery and drones. Turkey created a 32-kilometer-deep “safe zone” and forced many Kurds out to make room for Syrian refugees.

Israel, Hamas, and the Strategy of Division

After Israel was founded in 1948 and 700,000 Palestinians were displaced, Israel expanded further in 1967 by taking over the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Years of military rule led to the First Intifada. In the 1990s, peace talks (the Oslo Accords) created the Palestinian Authority (PA) to govern the West Bank and Gaza. Some right-wing Israeli groups strongly opposed giving up land, which led to the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the election of Benjamin Netanyahu. Leaked videos show Netanyahu admitted to blocking the peace process to stop a Palestinian state, instead choosing to put heavy pressure on Palestinians. In 2005, Israel pulled its troops out of Gaza. In 2006, Hamas won Palestinian elections, leading to a violent split with the PA and taking full control of Gaza. A secret US cable from 2007 showed Israeli military intelligence welcomed Hamas’s takeover, since it let Israel call Gaza a hostile area and justify a full blockade on supplies. Netanyahu openly supported Hamas to keep Palestinian leadership divided. The PA ran the West Bank, and Hamas ran Gaza, with neither side recognizing the other. This split let Netanyahu say there was no single partner for peace, which allowed more Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Netanyahu also sent cash to Hamas in Gaza and traded 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for one Israeli soldier. This approach—controlling Hamas with blockades and military actions while expanding settlements—fell apart on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a major attack on Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese Proxy War

After World War I, the French set up Lebanon’s borders, putting Maronite Christians and Shia Muslims together in one country. When many Sunni Palestinian refugees arrived after the 1948 Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the balance of power shifted. By 1971, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) had built up a militant presence in southern Lebanon, which led to a civil war in 1975 involving many groups. Syria invaded to support the Maronite Christian leaders. In 1978 and 1982, Israel invaded from the south to fight the PLO, taking over parts of Lebanon and forcing hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims to flee. In 1982, Iran took advantage of the chaos to fund, arm, and train a new Shia militia called Hezbollah, which pledged loyalty to Iran’s Supreme Leader. In 1983, Hezbollah bombed US and French barracks in Beirut, killing over 300 people. When the Lebanese Civil War ended in 1989, all militias had to disarm except Hezbollah, which was allowed to keep fighting the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah became like a second government in Lebanon, winning seats in parliament and offering social services. After Lebanon’s Prime Minister was killed in 2005, Syria ended its 28-year occupation, and Hezbollah used the opportunity to gain more territory. The group lost support at home by fighting for the Assad government in the Syrian Civil War. In October 2023, Hezbollah increased attacks on northern Israel to help Hamas, causing tens of thousands of Israelis to evacuate, while Israeli strikes forced 90,000 people to leave southern Lebanon. In September 2024, Israel killed Hezbollah’s top leaders and started a ground invasion. Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at Israel.

Yemen and the Houthi Insurgency

Yemen became one country in 1990, but soon split as the Zaydi Shia group called the “Believing Youth” felt left out by the government and Saudi Arabia’s influence. Led by Hussein al-Houthi, the group became more radical after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, using the slogan: “God is great. Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse on the Jews. Victory to Islam.” In 2004, the Houthis started a guerrilla war in the northern mountains. After al-Houthi died, the group attacked Saudi territory, leading to Saudi airstrikes. Iran saw a chance to weaken Saudi Arabia and secretly sent weapons to the Houthis. At the same time, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) formed in Yemen, aiming to set up a strict Islamic state. During the 2011 Arab Spring, Yemen’s corrupt president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, was forced to step down. By 2014, the Houthis joined with Saleh, took over the capital Sanaa, seized military equipment, and set up a harsh regime using child soldiers. In 2015, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman started a major military campaign, with US support in intelligence, logistics, and billions in weapons, including banned cluster bombs. After a Houthi raid, Saudi Arabia launched 130 airstrikes in one day, hitting civilian targets. The conflict became even more complicated: Al-Qaeda and ISIS took over central areas; the US bombed only AQAP and ISIS; in 2017, Saleh switched sides to the Saudi coalition but was killed by the Houthis two days later; in 2018, the UAE left the Saudi coalition and backed the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist group. By 2021, the Houthis controlled most of Yemen’s population. Saudi blockades caused a huge humanitarian crisis, leaving 20 million Yemenis needing aid. A UN ceasefire in 2022 created a fragile pause. In late 2023, the Houthis used their position to launch drones and missiles at Israel and ships in the Red Sea, cutting container traffic by 73% and drawing US and UK strikes in response.

Djibouti: The Militarization of the Bab al-Mandab

Djibouti, once a French colony and about the size of New Jersey, controls the Bab al-Mandab strait. This narrow waterway handles 10-15% of global trade and 30% of container shipping.

With little farmland or natural resources, Djibouti rents its land to foreign militaries to support its economy, keeping an autocratic government in power for 25 years. The United States set up Camp Lemonnier after 9/11 as a base for drones and counter-terrorism in Yemen and Africa. Japan opened its only foreign military base there in 2011. Italy, France, Spain, and Germany also have bases. China opened its first overseas base in 2017, right next to the US base, with a pier for aircraft carriers and submarines. Djibouti also handles 95% of trade for Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country. The government skillfully balances these powers, recently removing the UAE from running its main port and giving control to China. When Russia wanted to build a base, the US stopped it by doubling its lease payments to Djibouti.

Saudi Arabia’s Post-Oil Strategy: The NEOM Megaproject

The International Energy Agency predicts that global oil demand will peak in 2030. To prepare for a future beyond oil, Saudi Arabia is spending about $1.5 trillion on NEOM, a group of high-tech cities in the northwest desert. These projects include Oxagon, a partly floating industrial port; Sindalah, a luxury yachting resort; Magna, twelve upscale coastal communities built over former villages; Trojena, a mountain resort with an artificial lake and snow for skiing near Mount Sinai; and The Line, a 170-kilometer-long city powered by AI for 10 million people. To build these cities, the Saudi government has forced out local Bedouin tribes, including the Huwaitat. While some compensation was offered, protests were met with deadly force. After one protest, Abdul Rahim al-Huwaiti was killed in a shootout with security forces, and 47 villagers were arrested on terrorism charges, with five now facing the death penalty. The government is taking a big risk by replacing traditional nomadic life with tech and tourism aimed at foreign investors.

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