Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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kurre's avatar
kurre
4h

Once again Wajeeh, an excellent, well written, thoughtful & thorough historical record of the events, actions & motivations of the people & governments involved in the Middle East that have led us to this point in our world history. 👍

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1 reply by Wajeeh Lion
John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
2h

It is important to realize how powerful the local resentment of colonialism is still today in the region. “Today’s Middle East borders were shaped by European powers—mainly the French, British, and Russians—after the Ottoman Empire fell.”

Much of the resentment against Israel is that it is a symbol of Western colonialism more than religious animosity. For the U.S. and Israel to unilaterally attack Iran without consulting the various indigenous nations in the region has triggered old resentments and fueled the flames of tribalism and nationalism. Anything the West does now in the region will only add to the chaos.

Perhaps China with its lack of colonial history in the region can restore some order and economic stability again. The Middle East’s future is Asian, not Western. Where does this leave Israel is an existential question.

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