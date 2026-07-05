Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Paul Osterlund's avatar
Paul Osterlund
4hEdited

Wajeeh, your data from educational spending, with the overwhelming share going to hire administrative staff over teachers, is a metaphor for the greater system’s bloat and paralysis. Excellent analysis, thank you!

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Gary Fletcher's avatar
Gary Fletcher
17m

Thanks for sharing those videos, Wajee. Fareed helped bring into focus something that I only previously saw through a blurred lens.

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