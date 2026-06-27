Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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christopher o'loughlin's avatar
christopher o'loughlin
12m

Wajeeh,

Excellent intelligence assessment of the signatories, non signatories, ( HZ) to MoU and LAF/IDF, dilemma theories, kinetic consequences, maritime insurance, route costs. Thank you for reporting truth to power with hope courage compassion and evidence.

We are in this together. No Kings. Peace.

Christopher and family in Upstate SC

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Barbara B's avatar
Barbara B
1h

Your analyses and insights from application of game theory are always fascinating. I’m very interested in hearing about your program and goals for graduate school. Ive been off- line this week; pleaseforgive me if you’ve already discussed that.

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