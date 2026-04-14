Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Maton's avatar
John Maton
3h

Another excellent article. In particular I liked a lot your analysis of the US Defence Industry and and the details about the audits.

Reply
Share
joAn's avatar
joAn
3h

You've packed a Sunday NY Times into this one, Wajeeh!! All helpful in assessing this mess. While buried in the middle, the "black hole" of the years long Pentagon fiscal corruption is so important. Perhaps this is worth a major focus, since it appears to be a root cause to overpriced, longer-to-delivery armanent... while faster-cheaper-sufficient asymmetrical rebuilding appears to be taking Goliath down...

Great work, Wajeeh- appreciate you a lot!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture