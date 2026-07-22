Wajeeh Lion

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Mike Harkreader's avatar
Mike Harkreader
6h

Detailed summary of the war thus far, the realization of the Gulf states that the USA under Trump is an unreliable partner and the incredible challenge and the costs involved of trying to secure the Strait. All because of one man's sociopathic vanity and ignorance.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2h

With disgust I watched the grilling of Whiskey Pete and Gen Caine by the Senate appropriations committee and besides disgust, especially with the supposed by sycophantic, Gen Caine, I was disappointed that not one of the Senators bothered to bring up how the carpet bombing of Germany and Japan failed to bring about a surrender, so why would they expect Iran to cave from bombing some bridges and ports.?

Reliance on air power has never achieved results, and never will, but it fulfills testosterone laden fantasies

And by the way, Japan did not surrender after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but when Russia declared war on Japan, just days after the bombing of Hiroshima.

The Japanese knew how ruthless the Russians were and how eager they are to waste lives, unlike the Americans who reluctantly used lives to achieve objectives.

When I was a child, I notice gold fringed banners hanging from Windows and asked what they were for. I was told that they were homes that lost sons, brothers, fathers. They were called Gold Star Widows. There was no such thing in Russia

Stalin had no need to convince the Russian people to support the war, he didn't have to convince them to help fund it, by issuing Liberty Bonds. Which was the case in America.

Stalin depended as Putin does now, meat assaults by conscripts,mostly illiterate from the Siberian and Turkic tribes, that needed no waste of propaganda resources

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