Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lord Pet's avatar
Lord Pet
5hEdited

We sent two corrupt real estate guys and a clown who likes to boff his couch to the most consequential peace negotiations in recent memory. Of course they failed.

Reply
Share
Barking Justice Media's avatar
Barking Justice Media
5h

The "Zarif Model" observation is the sharpest thing in this piece and the most underreported danger nobody is tracking. If Ghalibaf and Araghchi had no actual authority to close a deal, then Islamabad was never a negotiation; it was perhaps a delay tactic.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture