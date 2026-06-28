Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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AkaClaire Briding's avatar
AkaClaire Briding
30m

Thank you for this. Should be shared far n wide.

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Rick's avatar
Rick
1h

What if Syria, Trump, and Lebanon are doing Israel’s bidding in their plan for imperialism. “Greater Israel “.

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