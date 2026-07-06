The geopolitical and security architecture of the Middle East has undergone a radical, irreversible transformation following consecutive, theater-wide military conflagrations: the 12-Day War of June 2025 and the protracted Operation Epic Fury spanning February to May 2026. The bilateral relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been fundamentally recalibrated. The twentieth-century paradigm of trading guaranteed American security for Saudi oil has been replaced by a highly transactional, technology-driven, and defensively autonomous equilibrium.

By analyzing non-English primary sources—including Turkish diplomatic readouts and Arabic-language reporting—alongside open-source military data, a clear picture emerges of this new dynamic. Through the lens of strategic game theory, we can map exactly how the era of unilateral American military dictates in the Arabian Peninsula came to an end.

The 12-Day War (June 2025)

The historical deterrence architecture of the Middle East began its rapid collapse on June 13, 2025. Just two days prior to scheduled nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Oman, Israel launched a preemptive, multi-domain military campaign codenamed Operation Rising Lion. Citing an "imminent nuclear threat," Israel bypassed diplomatic channels to strike deep into Iranian territory.

The initial strikes were a massive intelligence failure for Tehran and a tactical triumph for the Israeli Mossad and military. Israel focused heavily on decapitating Iran’s military and scientific leadership, eliminating key figures in their homes or during high-level meetings on the very first day of the conflict. The June 13 casualties heavily crippled the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) high command. Among the dead were Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC; and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Aerospace Force. The strikes also eliminated Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters; Davoud Sheikhian, Commander of the IRGC Air Defenses; and Mohammad Bagher Taherpour, Commander of the IRGC Drone Unit. Israel simultaneously assassinated vital nuclear scientists, including Saeed Borji and Hassan Mohaghegh, a former Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Despite losing its top brass, the Iranian regime recovered from the initial shock. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei retreated to an undisclosed location, managing the government through a single intermediary. Iran quickly launched Operation True Promise III, firing massive salvos of ballistic missiles and drones that breached Israeli air defenses, striking military sites, intelligence centers, and the Haifa oil refinery.

The conflict rapidly drew in global powers. On June 21, the United States launched Operation Midnight Hammer, bombing Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. Three days later, Iran answered with Operation Glad Tidings of Victory, striking US military bases in Iraq and Qatar. The US imposed a ceasefire on June 24, exactly twelve days after the fighting began.

For Saudi Arabia, the 12-Day War provided terrifying proof that hosting US military assets was an acute vulnerability. The Iranian strikes on bases in Qatar proved that Tehran no longer respected the borders of Gulf host nations, forcing Riyadh to rethink its reliance on Washington.

Operation Epic Fury and Regional Conflagration (February–May 2026)

When post-war diplomacy failed to secure a new nuclear framework, the US and Israel initiated a far more devastating campaign: Operation Epic Fury. Authorized by US President Donald Trump and heavily informed by intelligence from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the campaign began on the morning of February 28, 2026. Israel referred to this joint operation by its previous codename, Rising Lion.

The objective was absolute. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated the mission was to destroy Iranian offensive missiles, production facilities, the Iranian navy, and other security infrastructure to permanently prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The US State Department justified the offensive under international law as the collective self-defense of Israel and the US against decades of Iranian aggression.

The opening phase was staggering. In the first 12 hours alone, allied forces executed nearly 900 strikes. Based on actionable intelligence, the very first wave successfully targeted and killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei before he could reach his bunker, removing the ideological core of the Iranian state.

However, the campaign resulted in immense collateral damage. An initial US missile targeting an IRGC naval base in Minab accidentally struck an adjacent girls' school, killing approximately 170 civilians and severely damaging the West's global standing. The ensuing theater-wide missile and drone exchange caused over 13,260 casualties across five nations, displaced millions, and destroyed infrastructure across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Gulf.

The A2/AD Blockade and Economic Coercion

By April 2026, the war shifted to economic strangulation. The United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports on April 13. Iran retaliated by establishing an Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) zone—a heavily enforced military exclusion area—across the critical Strait of Hormuz. Iran's IRGC declared that any vessel navigating the strait without permission would face military action.

This standoff trapped roughly 22,500 mariners, halted 94% of commercial traffic, and led to Iranian forces seizing multiple container ships. The violence soon spilled into neighboring states. The United Arab Emirates accused Iran of striking its Fujairah port, a vital oil pipeline site, which caused a refinery fire and forced the UAE to restrict civilian airspace. Iran officially denied the strike, but the message was clear: supporting the US campaign would invite direct retaliation.

The Game of Chicken: The "Project Freedom" Crisis

The turning point in the US-Saudi relationship occurred in May 2026 during the "Project Freedom" crisis. This standoff operated as a classic "Game of Chicken"—a scenario where two sides escalate a conflict, and the first to swerve loses face, but a failure of both to swerve results in mutual disaster.

On May 3, President Trump unilaterally announced Operation Freedom (also called Project Freedom) to forcefully break the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Framed as a humanitarian effort to protect commercial shipping, the massive deployment included over 100 aircraft, 15,000 troops, and a fleet of guided-missile destroyers, including the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason.

Critically, Washington did not consult Saudi Arabia or Kuwait before announcing the operation. The US assumed these Gulf nations, heavily reliant on the Strait for oil exports, would simply absorb the inevitable Iranian retaliatory strikes. The US essentially chose to charge forward, forcing the Gulf states to either comply or take the drastic step of halting the American military.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait chose the latter. Within 36 hours of the announcement, Saudi Arabia suspended the US military's authority to operate from Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), a critical facility located 90 kilometers southeast of Riyadh. Saudi Arabia closed 2.15 million square kilometers of its airspace to the US military and entirely grounded 43 essential combat support aircraft. Kuwait took identical measures, cutting off all access, basing, and overflight from Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The mathematical reality of this grounding paralyzed the US operation. The grounded fleet at PSAB included 13 KC-135 Stratotankers. Because aircraft carrier strike groups lack enough internal refueling capacity to maintain positions over the Strait of Hormuz, replacing these tankers was impossible. Additionally, Saudi Arabia grounded 6 E-3G Sentry AWACS planes—with 5 operational—which represent one-third of the entire US operational fleet and are essential for airborne early warning and battlespace management. Finally, 4 E-11A BACN communications relay aircraft were grounded, severing the ability to coordinate large strike packages. Without these 43 planes, the 100-plus combat aircraft meant for Project Freedom were useless.

The grounding held for four days. On May 5, President Trump was forced to swerve, publicly pausing Project Freedom. To save face, the administration claimed the pause was due to a mediation request by Pakistan and progress with Iran. In reality, the US military had been effectively vetoed by its own host nations.

The Security Dilemma and the Interceptor Deficit

The Saudi veto was not an act of malice, but a rational response to a severe security dilemma. Five weeks prior, on March 27, 2026, an Iranian ballistic missile and drone strike hit PSAB directly. The attack injured 10 to 12 US service members, damaged several KC-135s, and destroyed a $500 million E-3G Sentry AWACS. Saudi officials explicitly warned the US that Project Freedom was poorly conceived because it would undoubtedly trigger more strikes on the exact bases hosting US forces.

The crisis established a new baseline rule for the Middle East: the United States can no longer use Gulf infrastructure for offensive operations without the absolute, explicit veto power of the host nations.

This vulnerability is compounded by a severe deficit in Saudi Arabia's air defenses. Sustained Iranian missile campaigns depleted 86% of the Saudi Patriot PAC-3 interceptor inventory, dropping their stockpile from 2,800 interceptors down to just 400. Even if Lockheed Martin allocated its absolute maximum production of 620 interceptors per year solely to Saudi Arabia—an impossibility given global demands—it would take nearly four years to restock the Kingdom's defenses.

Because of this deficit, Saudi Arabia remains heavily dependent on US troops at PSAB, who operate as essential maintenance crews and system operators for the radar data feeds. In the diplomatic fallout following the Saudi veto, Washington threatened to withdraw 2,300 troops and freeze PAC-3 resupplies. This coercive threat highly incentivized Riyadh to seek non-Western defense alternatives.

Economic Statecraft and Alternative Alliances

Following the failure of Project Freedom, Iran consolidated its control over the Strait. Around May 6, 2026, Iran formalized the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA). The PGSA demanded a $253 million lump-sum transit fee from Saudi Arabia, threatening a massive $5.5 million daily surcharge set to begin on August 18, 2026, if unpaid.

To survive this economic coercion, Saudi Arabia shifted its oil transit to the East-West Pipeline (Petroline), routing crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. Historically, Saudi Arabia relied on the Strait of Hormuz to move 7.0 to 7.5 million barrels per day (bpd). The Petroline bypass can handle up to 4.0 million bpd. While this prevents total economic collapse, it leaves a permanent, unmitigated capacity gap of 3.0 to 3.5 million bpd, stripping Saudi Arabia of revenue needed for its domestic transition plans and driving up global energy prices.

Recognizing that unilateral military force had failed, Washington and Riyadh pivoted to transaction and trade. The Project Freedom crisis ended following a successful, undisclosed phone call between President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on May 7. Just nine days later, on May 13, Trump traveled to Riyadh for the Diriyah Summit. The nations signed a historic $142 billion arms package and a $600 billion long-term US investment commitment to Saudi Arabia.

This economic alignment reflects a strategic "Stag Hunt," where both nations realize that working together yields a far greater reward than working alone. The US is utilizing state capitalism to integrate with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiatives. The two nations launched an AI Strategic Partnership, fast-tracking the export of highly restricted US Nvidia semiconductors to Saudi Arabia. They also signed a Critical Minerals Framework, wherein the US Department of Defense is financing a 49% equity stake in a Saudi rare earths refinery. This maneuver secures US supply chains against China while advancing Saudi industrial diversification.

The Retreat from Unconditional Defense Guarantees

The diplomatic framework for this transactional era was actually established earlier, during MBS's visit to Washington on November 18, 2025. It was his first visit since the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, marking an official US shift from human-rights-focused isolationism to pragmatic realpolitik.

During this summit, the US recognized Saudi Arabia as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) and approved the sale of 5th-generation F-35 stealth fighters, notably decoupling the sale from any requirement that Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel.

However, the nations signed a Strategic Defense Agreement that conspicuously lacked a binding mutual defense pact, like NATO's Article 5. Instead, the agreement vaguely stipulated that an armed attack on Saudi territory would be treated as a "threat to the peace and security of the United States." This deliberate phrasing protects Washington from being automatically dragged into Saudi regional conflicts.

To hedge against this lack of a formal US guarantee, Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Pakistan on September 17, 2025, declaring that an attack on one is an attack on both. This acted as a costly signal to Iran that aggression would trigger the involvement of a nuclear-armed state, while signaling to Washington that Saudi Arabia was willing to build an independent security network. Riyadh further signaled its independence by purchasing South Korean M-SAM-II air defense systems. Even though these systems are technically suboptimal for the specific missiles Iran uses, purchasing them reduces Saudi reliance on American defense contractors.

The Collapse of Israeli Normalization

The expansion of the Abraham Accords and the normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations was a primary US objective, but the events of 2025 and 2026 have effectively collapsed these prospects.

During the November 2025 Washington summit, MBS established an immutable red line: any diplomatic normalization with Israel is entirely contingent upon irreversible steps toward an independent Palestinian state. Following the heavy civilian casualties of the Gaza War and the 170 civilians killed in the Minab school strike during Epic Fury, the political capital required for Riyadh to publicly recognize Israel vanished. Normalization now carries a high probability of triggering domestic unrest in Saudi Arabia and immediate kinetic retaliation from Iran.

Israeli tactical decisions have further dismantled diplomatic avenues. On September 9, 2025, Israel executed an airstrike against a Hamas delegation in Doha, Qatar. Crucially, this delegation was actively participating in US-brokered ceasefire negotiations. Striking the capital of a fellow Gulf state and US ally deeply shocked the Arab world. While President Trump expressed that he felt "very badly about the location of the attack," the US imposed no diplomatic repercussions on Israel.

For Saudi Arabia, the Doha strike cemented the view that Israel's leadership acts unpredictably, prioritizing immediate military targets over regional stability or the sanctity of diplomatic mediation. While Riyadh maintains highly classified, back-channel intelligence cooperation with Israel against Iran, any formal diplomatic recognition is off the table.

Unresolved Strategic Blind Spots

Despite the depth of available data on the 2025–2026 conflicts, critical intelligence gaps obscure the final strategic picture, requiring targeted human and signals intelligence to resolve: