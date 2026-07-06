Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Patricia Hale MD, PhD's avatar
Patricia Hale MD, PhD
3h

Another highly educational and well researched article that everyone should read and share! The situation is so complex that it takes incredible knowledge and ability to explain complex interactions for readers to try to keep up with what

Is happening day by day!! Thank you for this top resource!

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Mark Segal's avatar
Mark Segal
2h

I believe the demise of the Abraham Accord happened earlier on with the Hamas invasion of Israel in Oct. 2023, the primary purpose of that invasion being to derail any further success of that scheme which was looking increasingly likely and therefore increasingly menacing to the survival of any hope for a Palestinian state.

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