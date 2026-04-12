Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
4h

Well, I have no understanding of game theory. It's way beyond my comfort zone. I do wonder if this is the US government's way of saying to Iran, "please, sir, may I have another?" I don't think our current military management is functional, and I don't see the executive branch as being functional either. But thank you for trying to explain this, and I will read it again...

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Monet Lion's avatar
Monet Lion
2h

Best US-Iran War and subsequent negotiations timeline analyses I’ve read on Substack. Bravo Wajeeh

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