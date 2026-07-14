Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
43m

Israel, the prime instigator in all of this, has been suspiciously quiet. Along with the Gulf States, the already fragile economies and governments of Syria and Lebanon will take massive blows. Israel has become toxic both in the region and internationally nullifying the Abraham Accords and eliminating Israel as a safe haven for business and research. A prolonged war, as you are predicting, will trigger devastating consequences not only in the Middle East, but worldwide.

My great grandchildren will be cleaning up this mess long after I’m gone…

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture